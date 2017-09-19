Nadal maintains No.1 spot in ATP rankings

Nadal, 16-time Grand Slam champion, led the rankings ahead of Switzerland’s Roger Federer

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal held on to the top spot in the men’s Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday.

Nadal, 16-time Grand Slam champion, led the rankings ahead of Switzerland’s Roger Federer, while the United Kingdom’s Andy Murray came in third.

There were no changes in this week’s standings, as German Alexander Zverev held the fourth position, followed by Marin Cilic. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic came in sixth.

The current ATP rankings and point scores are as follows: 1. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 9,465 points, 2. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 7,505, 3. Andy Murray (United Kingdom) 6,790, 4. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 4,470, 5. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,155, 6. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 4,125, 7. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 4,030, 8. Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 3,690, 9. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 3,575, 10. Pablo Carreño Busta (Spain) 2,855.