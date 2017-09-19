The Sun News
Nadal maintains No.1 spot in ATP rankings

Nadal maintains No.1 spot in ATP rankings

— 19th September 2017

Nadal, 16-time Grand Slam champion, led the rankings ahead of Switzerland’s Roger Federer

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal held on to the top spot in the men’s Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday.

Nadal, 16-time Grand Slam champion, led the rankings ahead of Switzerland’s Roger Federer, while the United Kingdom’s Andy Murray came in third.

There were no changes in this week’s standings, as German Alexander Zverev held the fourth position, followed by Marin Cilic. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic came in sixth.

The current ATP rankings and point scores are as follows: 1. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 9,465 points, 2. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 7,505, 3. Andy Murray (United Kingdom) 6,790, 4. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 4,470, 5. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,155, 6. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 4,125, 7. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 4,030, 8. Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 3,690, 9. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 3,575, 10. Pablo Carreño Busta (Spain) 2,855.

Latest

Sack Niger Delta Affairs minister, youths urge Buhari

— 19th September 2017

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Niger Delta youths have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to  sack Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Usani. The youths, in a statement by Niger Delta Youth Governance Monitoring Group (NDYGMG), condemned Usani and his ministry’s shoddy preparations and poor outing at the just-concluded National Council on Niger Delta held…

  • IPOB: I’ll never support disintegration of Nigeria, says Wike

    — 19th September 2017

    By Adewale Banjo Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said he will never support the disintegration of Nigeria. This was just as the Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) said Wike’s actions, especially his state-wide broadcast helped to restore peace in Rivers, despite the challenges.  Wike, in apparent response to NGF, declared that he will continue to protect…

  • Militants condemn army, IPOB clash

    — 19th September 2017

    From Tony John, Port Harcourt Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators has condemned the clash between the army and Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and urged the Federal Government to give Biafra independence, to avoid plunging the country into another civil war. The coalition also demanded immediate resignation of members of the Federal Executive Council and…

  • Nigeria’s import bill rises to N232bn

    — 19th September 2017

    By Steve Agbota Despite Federal Government’s huge commitment to economic diversification through increased agricultural production, latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) have shown that Nigeria’s agricultural imports as at the end of the 2nd quarter of 2017 rose to N232.1 billion from N200 billion in Q1 2017 and N144.1 billion in…

  • Power: 2,000 mega-watts unutilised –Perm Sec

    — 19th September 2017

    About two thousand mega watts of electricity generated into the national grid is not distributed to consumers, says Mr. Louis Edozien, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing. “The national grid produces about 6,600 mega-watts of electricity from the 750,33KV trading points, but less than 4,600 mega-watts get distributed to the consumers,” Edozien…

