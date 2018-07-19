– The Sun News
Latest
19th July 2018 - NABTEB Registrar – Sacked board chairman tried to change TSA signatories
19th July 2018 - Gov. Ajimobi says new pediatric and maternity centre ready in 6 months
19th July 2018 - ECWA church kicks against disarming Christians in Plateau
19th July 2018 - Environmental experts urge Buhari to fast track PIGB signing
19th July 2018 - Veterinarians to brainstorm on herders, farmer crisis
19th July 2018 - Bafarawa donates N10m to victims of bandits attack
19th July 2018 - INEC fixes August 11 for conduct of Bauchi South Senatorial by-election
19th July 2018 - Jack Wilshere hoping to boost England chances with West Ham move
19th July 2018 - Sokoto govt. expends N3bn on students’ scholarships
19th July 2018 - Kebbi govt, UNICEF review health sector, seeks improvement on nutrition
Home / National / NABTEB Registrar – Sacked board chairman tried to change TSA signatories
Sacked board chairman

NABTEB Registrar – Sacked board chairman tried to change TSA signatories

— 19th July 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Registrar, National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, said on Thursday, that the recently sacked board Chairman of NABTEB governing board, Prof. Leonard Kashima Shilgba, was determined to destroy the institution of NABTEB and promote his self agenda.

She justified her claim with highlights of alleged impunity being championed by the erstwhile chairman of the governing board.

The relationship between the NABTEB sacked  board chairman and the Registrar, Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, since inauguration has not been cordial and that had affected the operations of the board, forcing the the government to dissolve the board.

Prof. Shilgba was said to have suspended the NABTEB Registrar and four directors on allegation of insubordination and misappropriation of finances of the Board.

READ ALSO INEC fixes August 11 for conduct of Bauchi South Senatorial by-election

But NABTEB Registrar, in a statement, on Thursday, said the crack in their relationship begun when she refused to accede to several corrupt demands by the ex chairman.

“It was not in disrespect, but because his demands are contrary to the extant rules of government,” she said.

She disclosed that Prof Shilgba’s adverse agenda in NABTEB, made him to single-handedly introduced what he termed “standing orders” that are inconsistent with NABTEB establishment act.

She said that one of the orders stipulated that 15 percent of the enrolment fees for NABTEB exams, translating to N1,500.00 per candidate be appropriated for governing board members, while 5 percent was appropriated for staff logistics.

“Order 15 made the Sacked board chairman an ex-officio of all committees with financial entitlements while Order 18 said that all contracts for supply of goods and services above N2.5 million and contracts from N5 million and above must be approved by the Governing Board.”

She said the the climax of Prof. Shilgba’s overzealousness and disregard for due process and rule of law was demonstrated in his desperate and reckless attempt to change the signatories of the NABTEB Treasury Single Account (TSA) at the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF).

“He had directed the Director of Administration to send letter to OAGF in that regard. He had equally instructed that other names be introduced to replace the names of the Registrar and the Director of Finance. But his plans failed.

“In spite of Federal Government order of dissolution of the Governing Board since 26th June, he still make media statements, send circulars to people with NABTEB letterhead which he sign as ‘Chairman, NABTEB’ governing board.

“On July 7, two weeks after his sack by the Federal government, he sent letters to all members of the dissolved Board calling for an emergency meeting. All these attest to his disrespect for constituted authority and rule of law.”

Meanwhile, Prof. Shilgba in a statement, denied the allegation that he was pursing a selfish agenda.

He said: “If I was greedy or demanding as claimed by the Registrar, I couldn’t have turned down a contract offer from her. I could have cooperated and aligned with her and dump other members of the governing board and Nigerians would not know.”

He however described the allegations as false and an orchestrated attempt to discredit his integrity.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Sacked board chairman

NABTEB Registrar – Sacked board chairman tried to change TSA signatories

— 19th July 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja Registrar, National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, said on Thursday, that the recently sacked board Chairman of NABTEB governing board, Prof. Leonard Kashima Shilgba, was determined to destroy the institution of NABTEB and promote his self agenda. She justified her claim with highlights of alleged impunity being championed…

  • ECWA

    ECWA church kicks against disarming Christians in Plateau

    — 19th July 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos The Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) Plateau District Church Council, has kicked against disarming and arrest of Christians in possession of Dane guns, sticks, and leaving herdsmen who allegedly possess and carry arms openly to unleash terror on innocent citizens. In a press statement signed by the Chairman, Dr. David Jonah Laje…

  • ENVIRONMENTALISTS

    Environmental experts urge Buhari to fast track PIGB signing

    — 19th July 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja Some cross section of environmental experts and professionals in the upstream and downstream sector, on Thursday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to quickly assent to the Petroleum Industry and Governance Bill (PIGB). The Senate had, after a clause-by-clause consideration in May 2017, passed the PIGB, while the House of Representatives also passed the…

  • VETERENARIAN

    Veterinarians to brainstorm on herders, farmer crisis

    — 19th July 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA) said it would converge in Sokoto to brainstorm on the possible solution to lingering crisis between herdsmen and farmers in the country. Chairman NVMA’s 55th Annual Congress publicity sub-committee, Dr. Faruk Tambuwal, made the call on Thursday when he visited the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)…

  • BAFARAWA

    Bafarawa donates N10m to victims of bandits attack

    — 19th July 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto A former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, has donated N10 million to the victims of armed banditry at Tabanni village, in Rabah Local Government of Sokoto State. Speaking while presenting the money at Government House, Sokoto, Bafarawa expressed concern over the incident. READ ALSO: Sokoto govt. expends N3bn on students’…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share