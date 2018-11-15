Steve Agbota

Nigeria Annual Automobile Award (NAAA), has concluded plans to reward outstanding companies and individuals in the automobile industry.

The second edition of the award, which is organised by Autosearch Magazine , was designed to recognise those who have developed and contributed to the growth of automobile industry across the country.

According to Ogunyemi Joseph, the Head of the Award Screening Committee, the award categories have been expanded more than what it was in 2017.

“These include automobile Personality of the year, Automobile Friendly Governor of the year, Automobile investor of the year, Automobile truck of the year, Nigeria Automobile Insurance company of the year 2018 and Automobile Governor of the year.

Others are Nigeria Automobile tools company of the year; Nigeria Haulage Transporter of the year, Nigeria Passenger Transporter of the year; Nigeria Automobile workshop of the year; Nigeria automobile tyre of the year, Nigeria Car of the year; Nigeria Agricultural Tractor of the year and Nigeria (Tokumbo) engine dealer of the year.”

The NAAA is slated for November 24 in Lagos. According to Ifeanyi Obasi, the publisher/CEO, of Autosearch Magazine, the magazine for 10 years has established a track record of guiding buyers in their choices, offering maintenance advice, and expert vehicle analysis from experienced automobile engineers and editors, which has resulted in significant sales by automobile and logistics companies.

“We provide exciting vehicle news, facts and information on automobile acquisition and maintenance which has made Autosearch Magazine, the No.1 choice for Nigerian automobile enthusiasts. Our solution oriented articles and exciting industry news have captured the minds of our esteemed readers,” Obasi said.

Autosearch has offices and representatives in Kano, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Lagos has supercharged our circulation in Nigeria. Autosearch magazine is now “poised and well positioned to increase the visibility and market share of your products.”

Vincent Akhuetie, chief marketing executive added that the distribution of the Magazine has extended to the National Assembly, major super-markets, airports/industry regulatory bodies and social clubs in Nigeria and Ghana.

Some of the issues discussed at the 2017 edition included the development of automobile technology in Nigeria, prospects and challenges; ember months and road safety; how to maintain a commercial vehicle and drive it beyond one million kilometers.

This was delivered by Omofonmwan Godwin Osaro, associate professor, Industrial Technology Education, University of Benin; Olusegun Akinyemi of Federal Road Safety, and Godfrey Abein.