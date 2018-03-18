The Sun News
"Na all those kin tins you dey like, yeye girl!"

18th March 2018

“Stop this nonsense now!” I shouted horrified at what was going on. At this moment Jasmine and the girls came out to look for me. “What’s going on here?” Jasmine asked immediately sensing the tension between both men. None of them responded but instead walked away in different directions. I sank into one of the beautifully crafted chairs on the patio, emotionally drained and mentally in turmoil.

The girls insisted I tell them what happened; I did after a while just so they get off my back. “Are you kidding me? How can I miss such an epic event?” Zara asked no one in particular in wonder and excitement. “Na all those kin tins you dey like, yeye girl!” I said in disgust giving her a dirty look. “Ok calm down Tobs, I am sure everyone here can understand what you are going through and are appalled at what both men did,” Jasmine said trying hard but failing miserably to keep a straight face. “Speak for yourself Jaz, I can only imagine them throwing punches,” Zara said seriously her comic expression at variance with her words and then she threw a few shadow punches of her own.

It was so funny we all burst into laughter. Zara is crazy! I am not happy with both men. I am waiting to see which of them will reach out to me first; Dennis or Rick. The week has been hectic and honestly I am glad, I need to keep my mind on work. “Hello bellissima, what’s up? You seem to have gone AWOL. I have tried to track you all week to no avail. Have you seen or heard from Rick or Dennis since the incident?” Jasmine asked pointedly after barging into my office.

I looked at Jasmine seeing her determination I gave in. “Do you have a minute? I don’t want to talk in the office,” I said looking at Jasmine earnestly. I told Debby to lock up once she was done for the day as I will not be returning to the office that day.

We went to a quiet Restaurant down town and Jasmine ordered a martini. “A martini, Jaz?  What’s going on? I asked very concerned now because Jasmine did not do strong drinks especially in the afternoons? “Tobs, I need a vacation; a weekend or a few days away from work. I am thinking of getting a breast job done,” she said after a significant pause, no doubt for effect. “You want to what?” I shouted forgetting we were in a public place and spilling my creamy pineapple coconut tropical drink on the table. “Are you crazy?” I asked temporarily forgetting my problems. “Yes! I have a Doctor’s appointment by 6.00pm; you’ll come with me, won’t you?” Jasmine coaxed, giving me her wide eyed innocent look. “You got that right Jasmine but only to tell the Doctor you will not be going through with the surgery,” I said in a squeaky high pitch tone revealing my agitation. “Well girl this is your freaking chance, let’s go.

It’s already time for my appointment anyway,” Jasmine said standing up and pulling me along. When we got to the house, that looked more like a Playboy Mansion and the manservant had showed us into a palatial, tastefully furnished Library, I asked Jasmine the umpteenth time why she wanted bigger boobs, she was evasive. Jasmine and I were childhood friends and I have known her all my life.

She is beautiful, brilliant and one of the smartest people I know and has a figure to die for; she is a bombshell, her breasts are perfect; not too big or too small, just perfect. I didn’t know Jasmine felt insecure about anything least of all her breasts. How can anyone not love what I am looking at, I pondered, all the more determined to talk her out of it. I had devised a plan and it was to ask the Doctor to give us the weekend. I was going to take my friend on a dream weekend vacation; that will be my negotiating tool. “Hello Tobs,” a deep unmistakable baritone voice said from behind me. “Rick,” I whispered in disbelief. “What is going on?”

How I became music star in Europe

— 18th March 2018

Tosin Ajirire and Josephine Chidebe Austria-based Nigerian songwriter cum singer, Rose May Alaba, started writing her own songs as a teenager. Two years ago, she started doing music professionally. Now, at 23, she has four singles to her credit, including writing the theme song of the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games and showcasing the stuff…

  • Influx of fake cables: SON now empowered to bite – DG

    — 18th March 2018

    …Lauds CAMAN for donating vehicle for enforcement activities Enyeribe Ejiogu The Standards Organisation of Nigeria has assured members of the Cable Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (CAMAN) that it would deploy its ardent enforcement efforts and the prosecutorial powers bestowed on it under the SON Act (as amended), in the onerous task of combatting the influx…

  • Electoral Law : Pro and anti-Buhari Reps set for battle

    — 18th March 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja There is anxiety in  the House of Representatives over the new electoral law passed recently by the National Assembly. In the aftermath of the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the new electoral law, the chairman,  House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon Abdulrasak Namda  said the House would…

  • No respite for Oyegun as APC crisis deepens

    — 18th March 2018

     Olakunle Olafioye Chief John Adigie Oyegun, national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, should be having a rethink over his jeers and sneers at those he tagged prophets of doom shortly after the decision of the national caucus of the party to extend the tenure of the party’s National Working Committee, NWC, which…

  • 2019 Presidency: Buhari Must Run – Dogowa

    — 18th March 2018

      …Lists Conditions For Genuine Peace  In Kano Apc Desmond Mgboh, Kano Hon Alhassan Ado Dogowa, is the leader of the Northern caucus in the House of Representatives, representing Dogowa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency of Kano State in the Green Chamber. He is in his fourth term in the House, a member of the National Executive Committee,…

