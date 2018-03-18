“Stop this nonsense now!” I shouted horrified at what was going on. At this moment Jasmine and the girls came out to look for me. “What’s going on here?” Jasmine asked immediately sensing the tension between both men. None of them responded but instead walked away in different directions. I sank into one of the beautifully crafted chairs on the patio, emotionally drained and mentally in turmoil.

The girls insisted I tell them what happened; I did after a while just so they get off my back. “Are you kidding me? How can I miss such an epic event?” Zara asked no one in particular in wonder and excitement. “Na all those kin tins you dey like, yeye girl!” I said in disgust giving her a dirty look. “Ok calm down Tobs, I am sure everyone here can understand what you are going through and are appalled at what both men did,” Jasmine said trying hard but failing miserably to keep a straight face. “Speak for yourself Jaz, I can only imagine them throwing punches,” Zara said seriously her comic expression at variance with her words and then she threw a few shadow punches of her own.

It was so funny we all burst into laughter. Zara is crazy! I am not happy with both men. I am waiting to see which of them will reach out to me first; Dennis or Rick. The week has been hectic and honestly I am glad, I need to keep my mind on work. “Hello bellissima, what’s up? You seem to have gone AWOL. I have tried to track you all week to no avail. Have you seen or heard from Rick or Dennis since the incident?” Jasmine asked pointedly after barging into my office.

I looked at Jasmine seeing her determination I gave in. “Do you have a minute? I don’t want to talk in the office,” I said looking at Jasmine earnestly. I told Debby to lock up once she was done for the day as I will not be returning to the office that day.

We went to a quiet Restaurant down town and Jasmine ordered a martini. “A martini, Jaz? What’s going on? I asked very concerned now because Jasmine did not do strong drinks especially in the afternoons? “Tobs, I need a vacation; a weekend or a few days away from work. I am thinking of getting a breast job done,” she said after a significant pause, no doubt for effect. “You want to what?” I shouted forgetting we were in a public place and spilling my creamy pineapple coconut tropical drink on the table. “Are you crazy?” I asked temporarily forgetting my problems. “Yes! I have a Doctor’s appointment by 6.00pm; you’ll come with me, won’t you?” Jasmine coaxed, giving me her wide eyed innocent look. “You got that right Jasmine but only to tell the Doctor you will not be going through with the surgery,” I said in a squeaky high pitch tone revealing my agitation. “Well girl this is your freaking chance, let’s go.

It’s already time for my appointment anyway,” Jasmine said standing up and pulling me along. When we got to the house, that looked more like a Playboy Mansion and the manservant had showed us into a palatial, tastefully furnished Library, I asked Jasmine the umpteenth time why she wanted bigger boobs, she was evasive. Jasmine and I were childhood friends and I have known her all my life.

She is beautiful, brilliant and one of the smartest people I know and has a figure to die for; she is a bombshell, her breasts are perfect; not too big or too small, just perfect. I didn’t know Jasmine felt insecure about anything least of all her breasts. How can anyone not love what I am looking at, I pondered, all the more determined to talk her out of it. I had devised a plan and it was to ask the Doctor to give us the weekend. I was going to take my friend on a dream weekend vacation; that will be my negotiating tool. “Hello Tobs,” a deep unmistakable baritone voice said from behind me. “Rick,” I whispered in disbelief. “What is going on?”