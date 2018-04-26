The Sun News
Home / National / N9.8m Fraud: Court strikes out case against businessman
N9.8m Fraud: Court strikes out case against businessman

— 26th April 2018

 

A case of N9.8million fraud preferred against a businessman, Abayomi Arodu, has been struck out by an Ikeja Magistrate Court presided over by her honour, Mrs T. Akanni.
The decision of the court was based on lack of diligent prosecution and an agreement reached between the two parties.
A charge of N9.8 m was preferred against Arodu by his nephew, Festus Osho of Taiwo Close, Ifako-Ijaiye area of Lagos State.
According to a report filed with the police by Osho, Arodu was accused of collecting the money between 2009 and 2011 under the pretext of purchasing goods for Osho at the Nigerian breweries PLC . Thereafter, a police prosecutor, Clifford Ogu arraigned Arodu in an Ogba Magistrate Court on two counts bordering on fraud and stealing, punishable under Sections 312(1a) and 285(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2011.
The case dragged on for two years as the complainant did not appear in court most times that the issue came up for hearing, while proof of evidence was also not made available to the defendant.
Eventually, an out of court settlement was agreed leading to the decision of the court to strike out the matter on January 30, 2018 when the complainant voluntarily applied to the court for withdrawal of the matter.

