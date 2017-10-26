The Sun News
Latest
26th October 2017 - N8b currency scam: Court refuses bail to ailing accused
26th October 2017 - Dambazau absent as Malami, Oyo-Ita attend FEC meeting
26th October 2017 - Police arrest 5 suspects for breaking into shops in Jigawa
26th October 2017 - Delta to eradicate quacks, fake spare parts dealers
26th October 2017 - 23 nomadic communities request for schools in Jigawa
26th October 2017 - Goat milk more beneficial to healthy growth – Report
26th October 2017 - Senate leader tasks FG on N’ East Commission chair’s pick
26th October 2017 - Govt. College Ughelli old boys hold Colloquium
26th October 2017 - Police parade 4 rapists, others in Gombe 
26th October 2017 - CCT: FG disburses N229.6m to 22,926 poor, vulnerable in Jigawa
Home / National / N8b currency scam: Court refuses bail to ailing accused

N8b currency scam: Court refuses bail to ailing accused

— 26th October 2017

A Federal High Court, in Ibadan, on Thursday, refused the bail applications filed by the seven accused persons standing trial over alleged N8 billion currency scam.

The accused are; Kolawole Babalola, Muniru Olaniran, Kayode Togun, Isiaq Akano, Festus Adeyemi, Akeem Oyebanji and Ayodele Alese.

Justice Joyce Abdulmaleek in a ruling turned down the applications believing that the accused might jump bail and refuse to show up for trial.

“I have previously refused similar bail application and I know that the only option left for the applicants is to appeal the decision of the court.

“The accused persons have also failed to convince this court that their ailment was contagious even though they said that the medical facilities in the prison were not adequate to cater for their deteriorating health.

“In exercising my discretionary power, I see the possibility of the accused persons jumping bail if granted bail.

“Therefore, the application for bail is refused and dismissed accordingly,” she ruled.

After the ruling, the judge adjourned the case till Nov. 21, for continuation of trial.

Earlier, Mr R. O. Sadiq, counsel to all the applicants had tendered a bail application, citing deplorable health conditions of his clients as reason for the bail application.

Sadiq had asked the court to consider various portions of the constitution as well as the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) in her decision.

Counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Adebisi Adeniyi, however, opposed the bail application, saying the accused persons might jump bail.

Adeniyi also reminded the court that it had rejected all previous bail applications tendered by the accused.

Similarly, the court also turned the bail application tendered by one Esther Olunike-Afolabi in a sister case.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olunike-Afolabi was earlier convicted and jailed in the case when she opted for plea bargain arrangement with the EFCC.

Due to her involvement in another case, she was produced in court, but her bail was rejected.

Meanwhile, in another sister case, Mr Eddwin Ennah, a former Head of Currency Processing and Disposal Unit, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Ibadan office, who testified in the case, said he was shocked to see newspapers cut to the size of Naira notes in a box meant to contain N10 million.

Testifying before Abdulmaleek, Ennah stated that the box was supposed to be containing N10 million made up of N500 notes all through, however, the box was interleaved with N100 notes and cut papers.

“My lord, another terrible thing during that box inspection period was when our then Branch Controller asked us to cover up that discovery.

“However, I disagreed with him.

“The Branch Controller asked each of us to contribute certain amount to make up the loss sum in the box that was interleaved,” Ennah told the court.

The witness further pointed out that election fraud was not the only avenue of great corruption in Nigeria, but also that several billions of Naira were usually lost to such exercise at the CBN.

Babalola, Olaniran and Togun along with others have since 2015 been facing multiple charges bordering on conspiracy, conversion, forgery, recirculation of mutilated currencies and stealing of N8 billion at Ibadan office of CBN. (NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

N8b currency scam: Court refuses bail to ailing accused

— 26th October 2017

A Federal High Court, in Ibadan, on Thursday, refused the bail applications filed by the seven accused persons standing trial over alleged N8 billion currency scam. The accused are; Kolawole Babalola, Muniru Olaniran, Kayode Togun, Isiaq Akano, Festus Adeyemi, Akeem Oyebanji and Ayodele Alese. Justice Joyce Abdulmaleek in a ruling turned down the applications believing…

  • Dambazau absent as Malami, Oyo-Ita attend FEC meeting

    — 26th October 2017

    From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), was conspicuously absent at Thursday’s Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari. The meeting started some minutes after 11:00a.m. Dambazau was one of the cabinet members linked to the recall and posting of the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force…

  • Police arrest 5 suspects for breaking into shops in Jigawa

    — 26th October 2017

    The Police in Jigawa on Thursday announced the arrest of five persons suspected of breaking into 10 shops in Dutse, the state capital. The command Public Relations Officer, Jinjiri Abdu, confirmed the arrest in an interview, in Dutse. According to him, the suspects have been terrorising shop owners along the popular Hakimi street in Dutse…

  • Delta to eradicate quacks, fake spare parts dealers

    — 26th October 2017

    The Delta State House of Assembly says it will partner with the state executive to ensure quacks in the automobile industry and fake spare parts dealers were eradicated in the state. The Chairman, House Committee on Transport, Mr Efe Ofobruku said this in Asaba during a public hearing in the Delta House of Assembly with stakeholders…

  • 23 nomadic communities request for schools in Jigawa

    — 26th October 2017

    The Agency for Nomadic Education in Jigawa STate said, on Thursday, that 23 nomadic communities had requested for schools in their communities in the state. Alhaji Ali Manu, the Executive Secretary of the Agency, gave the figure in an interview,  in Dutse. Manu said that most of the requests were made to the Agency through…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share