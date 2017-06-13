The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / FIRS nets N778.2b revenue in 2017 Q1

FIRS nets N778.2b revenue in 2017 Q1

— 13th June 2017

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) says it generated N778.19 billion revenue in the first quarter of 2017.

This is according to a progress report by the FIRS sent to the Federal Ministry of Finance, and obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

The report, which showed the revenue performance for the first quarter of 2017, gave a breakdown of money collected.

According to the report, the FIRS collected N338.3 billion as Petroleum Profit Tax between January and March, as against the N176.7 billion collected in the period under review in 2016.

Similarly, Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue increased from N198.7 billion in first quarter of 2016, to N221.37 billion in first quarter of 2017.

The report showed that the biggest improvement was from Education tax collection, which the FIRS surpassed in 2016 by 311.7 per cent.

It said in first quarter of 2017, N33.9 billion was generated as Education tax revenue as against the N8.24 billion generated in the same period of 2016.

Also, the service said it achieved 284.3 per cent improvement in Stamp Duty collections, as it generated N3 billion in first quarter of 2017, as against the N785 million generated in 2016.

The report also showed that consolidated tax revenue for the first quarter of the year grew by 123 per cent, from N11.5 billion in 2016 to N25.7 billion in the same period of 2017.

The service also recorded success in boosting its collection of National Information Technology Development Fund (NITDEF) levy, which went up from N129 million in 2016 to N179.2 million in 2017.

The report, however, showed that the FIRS did not record any improvement in Company Income Tax and Capital Gains Tax collections.

The service collected N155.6 billion as Company Income Tax in first quarter of 2017, while it collected N166.85 billion in the same period of 2016.

It said N110.9 million was generated from Capital Gains in 2017 as against the N859.1 billion generated in the same period of 2016.

“The analysis shows that we have recorded an increase of N214 billion, representing an overall increase of 38 per cent in 2017, when compared with the collection performance of the corresponding period in 2016.

“We attained this collection performance in spite of several challenges, as we have continued to vigorously pursue our strategies internally, while improving collaboration with relevant stakeholders to boost our collections.

“The strategies put in place are still on course and progressively yielding,’’ the FIRS said.

It will be recalled that the FIRS Chairman, Mr BabaTunde Fowler pledged to improve tax collection by capturing more people and companies under the tax net.

In April, he said that four million individuals have been included in the tax net, bringing the total to about 20 million individuals.

This still leaves a gap of about 40 million taxable individuals and corporate organisations both in the formal and informal sectors.

(Source: NAN)



Hungary restrains foreign NGOs, move targets U.S billionaire Soros

— 13th June 2017

Hungary’s parliament approved Tuesday a crackdown on foreign-backed civil society groups despite an international outcry, in a move seen as targeting US billionaire George Soros. A new law, passed by 130 votes to 44, will force groups receiving more than 24,000 euros ($26,000) annually in overseas funding to register as a “foreign-supported organisation”, or risk…

  • A’ Ibom PDP stakeholders pass vote of confidence on Udom Emmanuel

    — 13th June 2017

    Stakeholders in the Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have passed a vote of confidence on Governor Udom Emmanuel. They have also expressed their rediness to support him for a second term in office. At a meeting in Uyo, the stakeholders agreed that the governor has performed creditably well despite the…

  • South Africa: More backing for Zuma’s ex-wife as next party leader

    — 13th June 2017

    The youth arm of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) said on Tuesday it will back Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, former chair of the African Union, to be the party’s next leader Dlamini-Zuma, is President Jacob Zuma’s ex-wife.. The Youth League joins the ANC Women’s League, the party’s military veterans and Zuma himself in endorsing Dlamini-Zuma…

  • Rivers targets N15b monthly IGR

    — 13th June 2017

    From: CHRIS  ANUCHA, PORT HARCOURT The Rivers  State  Government  said   it   was  targeting   to  generate  the  sum of N15 billion  as  Internally  Generated Revenue (IGR). The state  was  generating  an average  of N6 biilion  per   month,   until  recently that   the  Internally  Generated  Revenue  moved  to   over N9 billion. Executive Chairman, Rivers  State  Internal  Service, Chief …

  • Igbo rain anger, curses on Uwazuruike over Kaduna visit

    — 13th June 2017

    From: Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The leader of Biafra Independence Movement (BIM), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, on Tuesday, came under fire as he was berated by a number of groups and organisations for visiting Kaduna State to plead for One Nigeria shortly after the quit order given to Igbo in the North. Describing his action as ‘a…

