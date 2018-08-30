– The Sun News
JAMB

N6m spent on upgraded software for third party clients, says JAMB

— 30th August 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), on Wednesday, announced that it spent N6 million to upgrade relevant softwares and systems that would increase credibility of its services to third party clients.

The Board was unhappy that some Nigerians made “mountain out of nothing” as regards former software and system that was used to render services of third party clients particularly the Police recruitment test.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, told journalists, in Abuja, that the new system and software was used to conduct of promotion examination for over 2000 of its staff to ascertain its efficiency and effectiveness.

He added, “We tried as much as we could to avoid the expenses because we thought it was unnecessary. But we have seen that some ‘mischievous people’ took advantage of the lapses on our previous operational system to discredit us.”

He explained that the former software was built to accept 180 questions and authorised not to respond if the questions are incomplete.

READ ALSO: FG commissions Maska Earth dam

“In that instance, we always instruct candidates on what to do. But in many cases, most of them, out of ignorant or otherwise do something else. And that had raised suspicion in many instances.

“That made us to desire new platform to serve our third party clients better. The software that would enable us feed exact number of questions on the system base on client request.

“Previously, our clients would request for 150 questions and we would feed 180 questions into the system because that is what our software could allow. But that has been corrected in the new software. It also has strong protection mechanism built therein.”

Meanwhile, the JAMB boss disclosed that as at Wednesday morning, 24, 142 candidates have gained admission into different tertiary institutions for 2018/2019 academic year. While cases of 9, 130 candidates are still pending with JAMB.

“Our records also indicated that 3, 821candidates have been recommended for admission and their cases are currently on the table of various head of institutions,” he added.

