N60m FUTO property destroyed by host community, says VC

Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), Prof. Francis Eze, has estimated the cost of the school fence recently pulled down by its host community of Umuanunu, Obinze at N60 million.

Briefing newsmen, on Tuesday, on programmes of events to mark the 30th convocation ceremony of the institution scheduled to hold, on Saturday, Prof. Eze disclosed that a perimeter fencing measuring about 1. 5 metres was pulled down by the youths of the community on March 13.

Notwithstanding, he said that the school is determined to complete the fencing project as soon as funds is made available.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor has disclosed the intention of the school to confer a Honorary Doctorate Degrees on Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal and the Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Nsima Ekere.

Also, the Chief Executive Officer of Orange Drugs Ltd, Sir Tony Ezenna was also announced by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Francis Eze and Engr. Andrew Ogaga Ejayeriese, General Manager, Exploration, Esso Exploration Production Ltd among the awardees during the 30th ceremony of the school.

Besides the conferment of the Doctorate Degrees on the personalities, the vice chancellor also disclosed that a total number of 2,325 students would get first degrees honour, while 438 postgraduate degrees and diplomas would be conferred on deserving candidates.

He gave the summary of the class of degrees for the undergraduate students as : 36 First Class, 914 Second Class,1,170 Second Class Lower,49 Third Class and 22 Unclassified Degree(Optometry).

Similarly, for the higher degrees, 46 was awarded PH.d,250 M.Sc/M.Eng, MPH, M.Tech, MBA and 142 PGD .