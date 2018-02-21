N5.3bn fraud: Court dismisses charges against ex-Enugu gov, Nnamani, aide

Lukman Olabiyi

A federal high court sitting in Lagos has dismissed the corruption charges against Chimaroke Nnamani, a former governor of Enugu State.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had first arraigned Nnamani, his former aide, Sunday Onyekazor Anyaogu and six companies in 2007, for allegedly conspiring to divert about N5.3 billion from the coffers of Enugu State, while the former governor was in office between 1999 and 2007.

During the hearing yesterday, Rickey Tarfa, Nnamani’s counsel, informed the court of an application he had filed disclosing the result of the plea agreement, which, according to him, led to the institution and determination of the charges against the defendants in July 2015.

The lawyer said in view of the plea bargain agreement entered into by parties, there was no longer any valid charge pending before the court as Chuka Obiozor, the judge, could not seat on an appeal of the previous one.

The EFCC prosecutor, Kelvin Uzozie, said after looking at the affidavits filed by the defendant, he was of the view that the entire proceedings should be expunged to enable the prosecution file fresh charges against the defendant.

In his ruling, Obiozor said: “In view of the plea bargain judgement of this court delivered on July 7, 2015, there is no valid charge before his court. All proceedings before the court is, hereby, expunged and struck out.”

With the court order, it means the bench warrant earlier issued by the court against Nnamani, has been discharged and becomes null and void.

The case, which had been handled by no fewer than three judges was, last year December, transferred to Justice Obiozor.