– The Sun News
Latest
14th September 2018 - N5.2b debt: Court orders bank to take over A-Z Petroleum’s property
14th September 2018 - Osun guber: Court orders WAEC to produce Adeleke’s results in 5 days‎
14th September 2018 - Flood submerges Anambra council secretariat
14th September 2018 - SUN GIRL: PRECIOUS NGOZI
14th September 2018 - Re-elect Ugwuanyi for seamless peace, development –Eze 
14th September 2018 - Imo guber: Madumere submits guber nomination form
14th September 2018 - Enugu explains delay in road maintenance
14th September 2018 - Scores arrested in Anambra as MASSOB marks 19th anniversary
14th September 2018 - Imperatives of govt’s intervention in rising building material prices
14th September 2018 - 1960: Violence follows army coup in Congo
Home / National / N5.2b debt: Court orders bank to take over A-Z Petroleum’s property
COURT

N5.2b debt: Court orders bank to take over A-Z Petroleum’s property

— 14th September 2018

Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Chuka Obiozor of the Federal High Court Lagos has granted an application seeking to take over the property of A-Z Petroleum Products Limited by Union Bank of Nigeria Plc over alleged N5.2 billion debt.

The court gave the order after hearing of Mareva Injunction filed and argued by Mr. Temiloluwa Adamolekun on behalf of the bank and one Mr. Gbenga Akinde-Peters, a receiver/manager, appointed over the properties.

The oil firm’s property that will be taken over by the bank and its appointed

receiver/manager, is a landed property situated at Plot 3508 Cadastral Zone A06, Maitama District, Abuja, covered by a Certificate of Occupancy (CofO) dated September 7, 2005, and registered as No. 3586, Vol. 18, at Abuja Land Registry.

READ ALSO: Osun guber: Court orders WAEC to produce Adeleke’s results in 5 days‎

At the hearing of the application, Adamolekun  asked the court for an interim order to grant the second plaintiff, Akinde-Peters, to take over the exclusive possession of the said landed property, together with any building and appurtenances thereon, by the virtue of the Deed of Appointment made, pursuit to the duly registered tripartite deed of legal mortgage dated September 1, 2010.

Adamolekun also asked the court for an order restraining both the oil firm , Chief Alex Chika Okafor, their directors, shareholders, employees, officers, agents, servants, privies and any other persons acting on their behalf, from interfering with, intermeddling with, obstructing and frustrating the receiver/manager from exercising all powers vested in him in performing his duty as receiver over the said property.

The lawyer also asked the court for an order of Mareva Injunction restraining Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPRA), Federal Ministry of Finance, Debt Management Office (DMO), Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), who are thirs to seven respondents, their agents, privies, assigns or anyone whatsoever from releasing any money or funds in form of Sovereign Debt Notes (SDN) or any other instruments belonging to the oil company to the tune of N5, 227, 543, 442 .9 billion, in their custody, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit of the matter.

He further asked the court for an order directing the third and seven respondents to disclose on oath within 14 days the total sum of money, funds, and Sovereign Debit Notes (SDN), either processed or yet to be processed within the purview of Petroleum Subsidy Scheme, in their custody, belonging to the oil company.

In an affidavit deposed to by Segun Omoshola, he averred that prior to the facts leading to the institution of the matter, A-Z petroleum product limited had been a customer to the bank, and in course of the bank/customer relationship and following the oil firm’s application, the bank agreed to continue to give several credit facilities to the company for the purpose of importation and local purchase of refined Petroleum products.

READ ALSO: 1982: Hollywood princess dies

The applicants averred that as security for the various loan facilities, the defendants pledged, agreed and executed a duly registered tripartite deed of legal mortgage dated September 1, 2010,

Upon listening to the submissions of Mr. Adamolekun, lawyer to the applicants, Justice Obiozor said: “In the light of the application for Mareva order, with affidavit in support and written address and submission of the counsel, the application is succeed and hereby granted.

“The order granted is to last pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit”.

Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

COURT

N5.2b debt: Court orders bank to take over A-Z Petroleum’s property

— 14th September 2018

Lukman Olabiyi Justice Chuka Obiozor of the Federal High Court Lagos has granted an application seeking to take over the property of A-Z Petroleum Products Limited by Union Bank of Nigeria Plc over alleged N5.2 billion debt. The court gave the order after hearing of Mareva Injunction filed and argued by Mr. Temiloluwa Adamolekun on…

  • ADELEKE

    Osun guber: Court orders WAEC to produce Adeleke’s results in 5 days‎

    — 14th September 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), sitting in Bwari, has ordered the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to produce the May/June 1981 results it issued to Sen. Ademola Adeleke, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in Osun State. Justice Othman Musa issued the order…

  • FLOOD

    Flood submerges Anambra council secretariat

    — 14th September 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Anambra West Local Government Headquarters at Nzam has become the first major victim of the foretold heavy flooding in the state as it has been submerged by flood. The development has forced staff of the Council to relocate to a neighbouring community in Umueze Anam. The incident, which happened, on Wednesday, was…

  • Re-elect Ugwuanyi for seamless peace, development –Eze 

    — 14th September 2018

    Sunday Ani A United States-based Information Technology (IT) expert, Prof. Linus Idoko Eze, has urged citizens of Enugu State to rally round Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, ahead of the forthcoming 2019 general election, stressing that he deserves a second term in office. Idoko Eze, who served in the New York Department for Education for 25 years, as…

  • Imo guber: Madumere submits guber nomination form

    — 14th September 2018

    George Onyejiuwa, Owerri An All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere has submitted his expression of interest and nomination forms to the national secretariat of the party in Abuja yesterday. Madumere, who arrived the APC secretariat at about 11:30am, was received by the party’s Organising Secretary, All Abubakar Kari, who…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]