The Sun News
Latest
23rd January 2018 - N400m arms fraud: FG asks court to revoke Metuh’s bail
23rd January 2018 - I’ll complete all projects in my constituency – Ekweremadu
23rd January 2018 - Senate to improve education funding – C’ttee
23rd January 2018 - JUST IN: Aftermath of Obasanjo’s letter: Buhari in secret meeting with Tinubu, Bisi Akande
23rd January 2018 - Falae’s farm: Suspected arsonists’ll be brought to book – Police
23rd January 2018 - FG inaugurates panel to showcase tourism globally
23rd January 2018 - Boko Haram: EU earmarks N54b for Borno communities
23rd January 2018 - Bayelsa: Gunmen storm Police Marine Post, kill 2 policemen, cart away rifles
23rd January 2018 - Egypt: Sami Anan calls off campaign following detention
23rd January 2018 - Trump unsure if GOP, Dems can reach deal before Feb. deadline
Home / National / N400m arms fraud: FG asks court to revoke Metuh’s bail

N400m arms fraud: FG asks court to revoke Metuh’s bail

— 23rd January 2018

Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Piqued by alleged plot to delay his trial, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday, asked the Abuja division of the Federal High Court to revoke the bail it granted a former Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Olisa Metuh, and to remand him in prison custody.

The application by Prosecution Counsel, Sylvanus Tahir, followed the absence of Metuh in court for two consecutive days.

Metuh and his company, Destra Investments Limited, are being prosecuted on seven counts, including receiving fraudulently the sum of N400m from the Office of the National Security Adviser in 2014.

The charges also include the allegations that the ex-spokesperson for the PDP transacted with $2m cash which was said to be above the threshold of cash payment prescribed by the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act.

When the trial resumed, on Monday, after the judgment of the Supreme Court, which ordered his speedy trial, Metuh, who was said to be on admission at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, Anambra State.

He again absent from court yesterday, informing the prosecution counsel to applied that Metuh’s bail  be sent revoked and send to prison custody.

Tahir, while reacting to Metuh’s lawyer’s application for further adjournment on Tuesday, faulted the January 21, 2018 medical report of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, Anambra State, sent to the court indicating that the defendant was on admission for treatment for an ailment.

He urged the court to hold that the medical report is a trash to be consigned to the dustbin because it was not backed by a verifying affidavit and without any reference to the case pending in court.

Tahir further urged the court to reject the request of the defence for an investigation into the authenticity of the letter, adding that a fresh application by Metuh to call 10 additional witnesses for his defence, was part of his plan to get the trial stalled.

The prosecution therefore, said the steps taken by Metuh had undermined the administration of criminal justice deserving the revocation of the bail granted the defendant.

He said, “The court should decline the invitation to order investigation into the veracity of the letter. There is no basis for that. There is no basis to suggest that the court must believe this letter.”The letter is not attached to an affidavit. How will the prosecution investigate the document?

“There is no reference to the pending charge before this honourable charge.

“Having regard to the absence of the first defendant from court yesterday and today for inexplicable reasons and also having regard to the fact that he is enjoying the bail of this court and has taken steps to undermine and jeopardise the full objectives the full purpose of bail in the administration of criminal justice, the prosecution is constrained to apply for the revocation of the bail of the first defendant pursuant to sections 173(b) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act and section 169 of the same Act.

“It follows without mention that we are vehemently opposed to application for adjournment. And we pray this honourable court to revoke the bail granted to the first defendant and commit him to prison until the conclusion of his trial. Once the bail is revoked, he will be attending his trial from the prisons.”

However, counsel to Metuh, Dr. Oneychi Ikpeazu (SAN), urged the court to dismiss the application for bail revocation.

He also urged the court to adjourn the trial till a period after the end of the week, promising that Metuh would be in court by then.

Ikpeazu said, “My learned friend has not filed a motion for the revocation of the bail granted by this honourable court.

“Counsel cannot rightly submit that a letter should have been brought by an affidavit evidence and so should be disregarded, and then turn around to found his application for the revocation of the bail on the same letter, which he claimed should not be before the court.

“Another point he made was that there is an application to call additional witnesses. Even if, without conceding, that he can make an oral application, the first defendant’s application has not been moved by anybody. He can not say that the application will be moved. He cannot again pre-empt if there is merit in the application.

“Therefore my lord, my learned friend has not placed any material before the court on why the bail granted by my lord after an extensive application should simply just be revoked.

“The essential facts to support such revocation must deal with the facts that the defendant is a flight risk, he is interfering with witnesses of the prosecution or interfering with due administration of justice.”

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

MIDNIGHT,Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate. Shrink your Enlarged Prostrate Here!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

N400m arms fraud: FG asks court to revoke Metuh’s bail

— 23rd January 2018

Godwin Tsa, Abuja Piqued by alleged plot to delay his trial, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday, asked the Abuja division of the Federal High Court to revoke the bail it granted a former Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Olisa Metuh, and to remand him in prison custody. The application…

  • I’ll complete all projects in my constituency – Ekweremadu

    — 23rd January 2018

    Chidi Nnadi, Enugu Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu, has assured the people of Enugu West Senatorial District that he would complete all the projects he attracted to the zone in record time and according to specifications. Ekweremadu who is representing the district, in the Senate, made the promise during the two-day inspection tour of…

  • Senate to improve education funding – C’ttee

    — 23rd January 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Chairman, Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, has said the upper legislative chamber would ensure improved funding to the education sector in Nigeria. This, according to the senator, was to make education, at levels, more functional in the country. Sen. Wamakko made the disclosure at the Senate…

  • JUST IN: Aftermath of Obasanjo’s letter: Buhari in secret meeting with Tinubu, Bisi Akande

    — 23rd January 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a closed door meeting with national leader of All Progressive Change (APC) and former national chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande. The meeting is coming barely three hours after former President Olusegun Obasanjo, issued a statement urging President Buhari not to run for the 2019…

  • Falae’s farm: Suspected arsonists’ll be brought to book – Police

    — 23rd January 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, AKure Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Gbenga Adeyanju, on Tuesday, declared that all those involved in the burning of the farm of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Olu Falae, in Ilado, Akure North Local Government Area of the state, would not go unpunished. The police boss, who…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share