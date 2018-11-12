Action in this regard could range from financial sanction to suspension, revocation of licence and prosecution for economic and financial sabotage, and perhaps even for threat to national security,” he said.

The President, National Association of Telecommunications Subscribers of Nigeria (NATCOMS), Chief Deolu Ogunbanjo, said there was no need to relent in reporting the menace to the right authority.

He said it could be a plan to ensure that gain accrued to some people. “I don’t know whether call masking favours the operator or is being done deliberately.

If they are still in the habit of doing it, proper sanctions should be meted out to any erring service providers.

There should be heavier sanctions. They can’t be short-changing subscribers and at the same time the government,” he said.

At a panel discussion in a recent event in Lagos, a senior executive at 9mobile, Chidozie Arinze, described call masking as a lucrative business for illegal operators. He said it affects everyone especially students who often miss opportunities with foreign universities they applied for.“The dangers of call masking are too many to mention.

It affects people’s business opportunities with foreign companies. Unfortunately, we’ve seen it rise tremendously in recent times to become a very lucrative business for those operating in it. However, we are doing a lot to counter it.

Maybe to give you a scale of what we are facing, let me categorically say that we bar no less than 1,000 numbers detected to be performing this activity daily. So, you can see it’s a lucrative business” he added.