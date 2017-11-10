The Sun News
Latest
10th November 2017 - N339m military pension scam 2 officers land in Kuje Prisons
10th November 2017 - Recovered $43m: Court orders temporary forfeiture of Ikoyi flat
10th November 2017 - Buhari’s supporters need compensation –Kalu
10th November 2017 - Wike returns, pledges to sustain developmental projects 
10th November 2017 - Ebonyi gov backs Buhari’s reelection
10th November 2017 - NASS probes death of 26 Nigerians at sea
10th November 2017 - Kogi declares 24-hour curfew in 5 LGAs
10th November 2017 - Ogoni clean-up: MOSOP gives FG ultimatum  
10th November 2017 - PDP convention: Dickson warns against imposition of candidates
10th November 2017 - Buhari resumes work at abandoned office 
Home / Cover / National / N339m military pension scam 2 officers land in Kuje Prisons

N339m military pension scam 2 officers land in Kuje Prisons

— 10th November 2017

From James Ojo, Abuja

Two military officers fingered in the alleged stealing of military pension funds to the tune of N339 million have been remanded in prison custody on the order of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja.

The suspects, Wing Commander Ishaka Yakubu and Lieutenant Commander Akinbamidele Odunsi were alleged to have worked in concert with two bank officials, Adidemi  Aderemi Kolade and Violet Ofoegbunam to collect monies meant for payment of death benefits to deceased army officers, which they converted to personal use.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ((EFCC), which dragged them before Justice D. Z. Senchi said their action breached Section 315 of the Penal Code Act Cap 532 LFN (Abuja) 1990, and punishable under the same Act.

They were arraigned on a six-count charge of conspiracy and stealing of pension funds.

One of the counts read: “That you, Wing Commander Ishaka Yakubu ‘m’ while serving as a cashier with the Military Pension Board, Lieutenant Commander Akinbamidele Odunsi ‘m’ being an Assistant Director, computer, while serving with the Military Pension Board, Mrs Abidemi Aderemi Kolade ‘f’ being a relationship manager while serving with United Bank for Africa Plc, Kuforudua branch, Abuja and Violet Ofoegbunam ‘f’ being a branch manager while serving with UBA Plc, Kuforodua branch, Abuja, on or about February, 2016 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, while being entrusted with dominion  over money belonging to the Nigeria Military Pension Board dishonestly converted to your own use the sum of N339.374 million only which was withdrawn from the Military Pension Board’s account with pretence that the said sum represented payments to the supposed next of kin to deceased Nigerian as death benefit; that the said monies were paid and withdrawn in tranches and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 97 of the Penal Code Cap 532 LFN (Abuja) 1990.”

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In view of their plea, counsel to the EFCC, Steve Odiase, asked the court to fix a date for hearing and to remand the accused persons in custody pending trial.

Odiase invited the court to take note of the fact that Yakubu and Odunsi (first and second defendants) had on several dates refused to come to court, “an attempt aimed at frustrating efforts to have them arraigned over the alleged offence.”

He urged the court to impose stringent conditions should it be persuaded to admitting the defendants to bail.

However, Yakubu’s counsel, Patrick Ediale, informed the court of a pending application dated November 2 praying the court to admit his client to bail.

He urged the court to exercise its discretion in favour of the defendant saying, “he is presumed innocent until the contrary is proved.”

Other counsel in the defence also joined in seeking bail for their clients.

Justice Senchi, while ordering the remand of the defendants adjourned to November 13 for hearing of their applications.

The EFCC acting chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, had in a letter dated May 23, 2017 and addressed to the Chief of Defence Staff, said the suspects, who were later charged with fraud offences on May 31, 2017, allegedly opened 33 accounts with UBA into which the Military Pension Board’s funds were diverted.

He said in the letter marked EFCC/EC/CDS/66/16 that the total sum of N339,374,478.58 was withdrawn from the Miltary Pension Board’s account across the counter or transferred to other accounts in the bank.

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

N339m military pension scam 2 officers land in Kuje Prisons

— 10th November 2017

From James Ojo, Abuja Two military officers fingered in the alleged stealing of military pension funds to the tune of N339 million have been remanded in prison custody on the order of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja. The suspects, Wing Commander Ishaka Yakubu and Lieutenant Commander Akinbamidele Odunsi were alleged to have worked…

  • Recovered $43m: Court orders temporary forfeiture of Ikoyi flat

    — 10th November 2017

    By Lukman Olabiyi  Justice Saliu Saidu of the Federal High Court, Lagos has ordered the temporary forfeiture of Flat 7B Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, where the sums of $43,449,947, £27,800 and N23,218,000 were discovered  in iron cabinets and “Ghana-must-go” bags in April. The money is said to belong to the Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA). The court…

  • Buhari’s supporters need compensation –Kalu

    — 10th November 2017

    From Uche Usim, Abuja Former Abia State governor, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has said the time is ripe for President Muhammadu Buhari to compensate those who campaigned aggressively for him during the 2015 presidential elections. Kalu said this on a television programme, Clear View,” on African Independent Television (AIT), on Wednesday. An All Progressives Congress…

  • Wike returns, pledges to sustain developmental projects 

    — 10th November 2017

    Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has assured the people that he will sustain the delivery of developmental projects across the state. The governor, who returned  to the state, yesterday, after his international and national engagements, was received at the Port Harcourt Air Force Base by his deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo and his Chief of Staff, Chukwuemeka…

  • Ebonyi gov backs Buhari’s reelection

    — 10th November 2017

    Stories from Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Ebonyi State Governor and chairman of the South East Governors Forum,  Dave Umahi has backed President Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection in 2019. Elected on the ticket of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Umahi had last  December denied speculations that he planned to dump his party. His denial followed speculations  that…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share