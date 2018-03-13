N23bn election bribe: EFCC grills ex-PDP chairman, Modu Sheriff

•Returns to anti-graft agency today

James Ojo, Abuja.

Former national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ali Modu Sheriff was grilled for hours by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday.

Sources at the commission confirmed to Daily Sun last night that the former governor of Borno State was a guest of the anti-graft agency but that he was granted bail.

“Yes, it was true he came to honour our invitation, we interacted with him and he was granted bai,” one of the the sources said.

Regardless, he is scheduled to return to the EFCC today, “for more questioning,” another source said.

It was gathered that Modu Sherif is expected back today to continue meeting with the operatives who have been investigating the N23 billion disbursed by former Petroleum Resources minister, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, to allegedly influence the 2015 presidential election in favour of President Goodluck Jonathan.

He headed the Borno state chapter of the Goodluck Campaign Organisation. He allegedly disbursed $115 million (about N23 billion, as at 2015), through the Director of Finance of the Goodluck Jonathan Campaign Organisation, Senator Nenadi Usman, during the build-up to the 2015 presidential election.

Several leading politicians from the PDP and some Independent National Electoral Commision officials have been drilled by the EFCC over their roles in the sharing of the money, while some are already facing trial over the matter.

Sheriff became PDP national chairman after the party lost the 2015 general elections but was sacked by Supreme Court, last year.