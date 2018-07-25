– The Sun News
Latest
25th July 2018 - N20b spent to secure Lagos in 3 years – Ambode
25th July 2018 - Demi Lovato awake and recovering with family after suspected overdose
25th July 2018 - Ortom formally dumps APC, joins PDP
25th July 2018 - Demi Lovato: Suspected overdose follows long battle to stay sober
25th July 2018 - Buhari, AGF Malami sued over Presidential Executive Order No. 6
25th July 2018 - Kwankwaso’s defection to PDP tears social media followers apart
25th July 2018 - Buhari swears in Musiliu Smith, others as PSC members commission
25th July 2018 - Ebonyi PDP condemns siege on Ekweremadu’s home
25th July 2018 - NASS siege: Buhari turning Nigeria to fascist state – Secondus
25th July 2018 - Warri NURTW, bank donate buses to members
Home / National / N20b spent to secure Lagos in 3 years – Ambode
AMBODE

N20b spent to secure Lagos in 3 years – Ambode

— 25th July 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has said that his administration has invested over N20 billion on security in the past three years.

The funds, which he said came mostly from the private sector, he added was responsible for the state being the safest cities in Africa.

The governor made the disclosure to journalists at the 2018 Executive Intelligence Management Course Participants of the Institute for Security Studies, in Abuja, Tuesday, where he was the Guest Speaker.

According to him, since the Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corp was set up, crime rate had drastically reduced in the state.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Cultural Values, National Security and Challenges of Contemporary Governance: Perspectives from Lagos State Experience’, Governor Ambode said that the problem with the country was problem of discipline and the challenge of attitude.

According to him, “Indeed, I strongly believe that the fight against crime and all forms of criminality would be better enhanced if efforts are geared towards embracing community policing to complement the police and other law enforcement agencies.

“This is what informed the setting up of the Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corp Agency of which I shall later speak. However, what we have found in our experience in Lagos State is that intelligence gathering through community policing will be ineffective in the absence of certain germane cultural values in the society.

“Indeed, the security of lives and property of citizens remains the topmost pursuit of my administration.

“Indeed, one of the biggest achievement of my administration in the last three years is the security of lives and the property of Lagos state residents. And of course, it is gratifying to note that Lagos State is now one of the safest cities in Africa.”

Governor Ambode also noted that an adequate, efficient and effective security architecture would ensure the implementation of all other policies and the preservation of investment made, adding, “after all that is what really grows our GDP and that is what makes other people to want to come to Lagos State to live and work and invest.”

The governor listed the four cultural values which he said were critical to intelligence gathering and community policing to include truth, justice, hard-work and character.

He said his position remained that leaders at all levels of government should revive the cultural values and norms in the society.

Governor Ambode also said one of the first steps taken in Lagos State is the advocacy for the placement of importance on the continuous learning of indigenous languages in schools.

He pointed out that security was the exclusive responsibility of the Federal Government, though the Lagos State government had gone ahead to support the security agencies to ensure security of its citizens.

READ ALSO: Ortom formally dumps APC, joins PDP

Ambode also advocated a collective vigilance mentality whereby all stakeholders in security management have properly defined roles and relationships to stay ahead of all forms of violent crimes such as terrorism, cyber and transnational organised crimes.

He continued, “The concept of community policing anchored on collective vigilance which, in turn, is sustained by our core cultural values, has become imperative in view of the vulnerability of Lagos State to various security threats due to continuous influx of foreigners and people from other parts of the country into Lagos on a daily basis.

“This influx increases our vulnerabilities to threats of terrorism, transnational organised crimes, and cyber and violent crimes of wider security dimensions and ramifications.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AMBODE

N20b spent to secure Lagos in 3 years – Ambode

— 25th July 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has said that his administration has invested over N20 billion on security in the past three years. The funds, which he said came mostly from the private sector, he added was responsible for the state being the safest cities in Africa. The governor made the disclosure…

  • ORTOM

    Ortom formally dumps APC, joins PDP

    — 25th July 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has formally announced his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC). Speaking, on Wednesday, to council chairmen of 13 of the 23 local government areas in the state and 276 councillors that were physically present, Governor Ortom brandished a letter of resignation which he said he…

  • BUHARI

    Buhari, AGF Malami sued over Presidential Executive Order No. 6

    — 25th July 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja The controversy trailing the Presidential Executive Order No. 6 of 2018 issued by President Muhammadu Buhari on the preservation of Assets connected with corruption and other relevant offences has taken a legal dimension with a suit asking the Abuja division of the Federal High Court to declare it illegal and unconstitutional. The…

  • KWANKWASO

    Kwankwaso’s defection to PDP tears social media followers apart

    — 25th July 2018

    The social media has been abuzz with the news of the defection of former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Kwankwaso and others’ defection has continue to generate huge debates among users of the new media since Senate President Bukola Saraki announced…

  • SMITH

    Buhari swears in Musiliu Smith, others as PSC members commission

    — 25th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari sworn-in former Inspector-General of Police, Musiliu Smith, as chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC). Smith was to succeed Mike Okiro also a former inspector-general of police. The ceremony took place before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council meeting, presided over my President Muhammadu Buhari. Also sworn in…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share