According to the report entitled: ‘Oil theft in Nigeria,’ oil theft has assumed a spiraling and disturbing dimension, costing the economy huge losses, bigger than federal allocations for education and health sectors combined. For the two years (2016-2017) covered by the report, the combined allocations for health and education in the 2018 budget amount to 8.4 per cent or N189 billion of the estimated value of losses from crude oil theft.

The NNRC report identified poverty, unemployment, poor governance, pervasive corruption, sabotage, pipeline vandalism and the neglect of the Niger Delta region as major causes for the emergence and sustenance of crude oil theft. The report also said it found a connection between politics and crude oil theft and noted that local politicians engage in oil theft to get money to fund elections.

More disturbing in the report is the allegation that oil thieves bribe security officials deployed to curb oil theft in the Niger Delta region. Currently, Nigeria is the country most plagued by oil theft in the world. It is followed by Mexico, Russia and Iran. The amount lost to crude oil theft in 2016 was reported to be more than the revenue target attained by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in 2017.

Also, the Chatham House, a policy Think Tank group based in the UK, said massive oil theft by pirates costs Nigeria $1.5 billion every month. The figure which was confirmed by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, is equal to the total daily export capacity of the Forcados terminal.

At a time government is in dire need of revenue to fund the N9.12 trillion 2018 budget and the N242 billion for the 2019 general election, the economic outlook is still fragile with fluctuations in global oil prices and rising national debt, checking the menace of oil theft should, therefore, be a national priority. Although oil theft has remained a recurring problem over the years, reports that the incident has continued in spite of security deployment to curb it, means the economy is at risk, and therefore new strategies are required to contain it.