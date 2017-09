The Court of Appeal, sitting in Lagos, has fixed November 3 to hear the appeal filed by a former First Lady, Mrs. Patience Jonathan, seeking to stop the permanent forfeiture of $5.7 million and N2.4 billion to the Federal Government.

At the resumed hearing on Monday, the court granted the application filed by counsel to Mrs Jonathan and counsel for La Wari Furniture and Baths Mike Ozekhome.

Details later…