N13bn arms deal: Ihejirika quizzed again, granted bail, passport seized

James Ojo; Molly Kilete, Abuja

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika, yesterday, returned to the investigative room of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further questioning in relation to the $2.1 billion arms procurement fund for the fight against insurgency in the North East approved by the President Goodluck Jonathan administration.

Ihejirika was army chief from September 2010 to January 2014, a period when Boko Haram activities were high.

For over nine hours on Wednesday, Ihejirika was questioned by investigators allegedly based on the reports and recommendations of the presidential panel commissioned to audit defence equipment procurement by President Mohammadu Buhari.

The procurement was handled by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

Yesterday’s probe was limited to scrutiny of documents Ihejirika was asked to bring, in addition to what he brought on Wednesday, it was learnt.

The former army chief was, however, granted administrative bail while his international passport was confiscated.