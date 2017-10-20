The Sun News
Latest
20th October 2017 - “The gods are not to blame” shows in Abuja
20th October 2017 - NEMA workers suspend strike, reopen offices nationwide
20th October 2017 - 2019: Lamido confers with Abdulsalami Abubakar
20th October 2017 - Railway modernisation: FG to borrow $36bn
20th October 2017 - $1.2bn debt: 13 banks hire Barclays to find new investors for 9mobile
20th October 2017 - Nigeria among worst places to do business –LCCI
20th October 2017 - Reps probe FG’s N895bn payment to NBET, DisCos
20th October 2017 - Tax Holiday: NIMASA heads to Appeal Court
20th October 2017 - Johannesburg Stock Exchange suspends trading in Oando’s shares
20th October 2017 - Anambra guber : Vote Obiano without violence, APGA tells electorate
Home / Cover / National / N120bn bribery allegation: Misau docked, granted N5m bail

N120bn bribery allegation: Misau docked, granted N5m bail

— 20th October 2017

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja‎

Senator Isah Misau representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District was, yesterday, docked  at a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) at Maitama for making “injurious falsehood” against the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris and the Nigerian Police Force.

The senator who was arraigned on a five-count charge, pleaded not guilty before the Chief Judge, Justice Ishaq Bello and was granted bail to the tune of N5 million with two sureties in like sum.

After the charges were read to him, the lawmaker moved an application through his counsel, Godwin Obla (SAN), to be granted bail on self-recognizance.

He told the court that he would be available to defend all the allegations made against him by the Federal Government.

In addition, Misua told the court that he appeared before the court voluntarily to face the charges.

The Director of Public Prosecution, Mr. Salihu Bakun said he was not opposed to the bail request. Consequently, Justice Bello granted the bail application, even as he fixed November 28 for trial.

The Federal government had in the charge marked FCT/HC/CR/345/2017 and signed by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation, listed some of the “injurious falsehood” it said the defendant made, to include allegations that police officers paid as much as N2.5million to get special promotion and posting through the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The charge is perceived to be  a direct fallout of allegations, Misau, a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, made against the IGP.

The senator was charged for alleging that the police boss diverted money meant for the purchase of Armoured Personnel Carriers, Sport Utility Vehicles and other exotic cars.

He was also alleged to have falsely accused the IGP of making almost half of the mobile commanders in the country people of his Nupe extraction. The lawmaker, aside accusing the IGP of instituting roadblocks across Nigeria with the purpose of extorting money from unsuspecting motorists, equally alleged that the police boss had sexual affair with female police officers.

Misau, further alleged that the IGP collects illegal fees by way of security protections given to corporate organisations, eminent citizens and oil companies running into billions of naira.

The AGF maintained that the lawmaker had by his action and utterances, committed an offence contrary to Section 393(1) of the Penal Code. FG equally filed another seven-count charge against the lawmaker before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

In the second seven-count charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/170/2017, FG alleged that Misau falsely declared his age in affidavits he deposed to at FCT High Court and the Bauchi State Health Management Board Birth Certificate. He was said to have submitted the false documents to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in 2011 and 2014.

Post Views: 42
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. mazi offor joseph okereke 20th October 2017 at 9:47 am
    Reply

    This court case to all intent and purposes, is pure diversionary. A man made allegation against a principal officer of the government with some elements of proof and still insisted on those allegations. The best approach to issues of this kind is to investigate the allegations first. If at the end of investigation and it is proved that the allegations hold no water, that is when justice demands that the man should be taken to court. But , to this matter , no investigation. But it was in the news last week that the inspector general of police married a cops of the police who carries pregnancy for him. And, the police bye law forbids police cops marrying each other. Is this not enough proof that senator Misau is in good order with his allegation, hence, other things should be looked into, instead of silencing him through sham court intimidation that will not end infinitum.For number one cop of nigerian police who is supposed to be examplary to go against police law that forbids police marrying each order, is it not enough to sack him to serve as deterrent to others. nigeria as a country should sanitize her system. a situation where we have two laws in this country, one for poor people and the other for the busssior or rich class do not augur well for us as a nation. that is why a man who stole a stick of yam goes into life imprisonment in nigeria but the big political class who stole away our national patrimony, are given national honours investiture. Nigeria wake up!!!.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

“The gods are not to blame” shows in Abuja

— 20th October 2017

From Magnus Eze, Abuja Lovers of theatre in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) would be treated to a stage play this weekend, on Ola Rotimi’s classical novel, “The Gods Are Not to Blame”. Organisers of the event slated for the prestigious Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, on Saturday, said the play was to rekindle people’s interest in…

  • NEMA workers suspend strike, reopen offices nationwide

    — 20th October 2017

    From Fred Ezeh, Abuja Workers of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have suspended their nationwide strike. The suspension was announced after a peace agreement was brokered between labour leaders, NEMA management and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige. NEMA workers on Thursday shut down its offices nationwide to compel the management to…

  • 2019: Lamido confers with Abdulsalami Abubakar

    — 20th October 2017

    Former Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido Thursday met with former military Head of state , General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), as part of his consultative meeting with former leaders of the country concerning his presidential ambition. The meeting, which was held   at the Minna  hill top residence of the former military leader, in Niger…

  • Railway modernisation: FG to borrow $36bn

    — 20th October 2017

    As Senate drills Amaechi, Adeosun, others over $5.5bn loan request From Fred Itua, Abuja The Federal Government, yesterday, disclosed that it would require a total of $36 billion to complete its ongoing rail projects across various parts of the country. The revelation which was made by the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, before the Senate…

  • $1.2bn debt: 13 banks hire Barclays to find new investors for 9mobile

    — 20th October 2017

    By Olabisi Olaleye with Agency report The 13-bank consortium that raised about $1.2 billion for Etisalat Nigeria Limited (now 9mobile) in 2013 may have picked Barclays Bank to get new investors for the debt-laden firm, following their suspected link with Citigroup and Standard Bank earlier chosen for the role. Barclays was said to have started…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share