N120bn bribery allegation: Misau docked, granted N5m bail

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja
Senator Isah Misau representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District was, yesterday, docked at a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) at Maitama for making “injurious falsehood” against the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris and the Nigerian Police Force.
The senator who was arraigned on a five-count charge, pleaded not guilty before the Chief Judge, Justice Ishaq Bello and was granted bail to the tune of N5 million with two sureties in like sum.
After the charges were read to him, the lawmaker moved an application through his counsel, Godwin Obla (SAN), to be granted bail on self-recognizance.
He told the court that he would be available to defend all the allegations made against him by the Federal Government.
In addition, Misua told the court that he appeared before the court voluntarily to face the charges.
The Director of Public Prosecution, Mr. Salihu Bakun said he was not opposed to the bail request. Consequently, Justice Bello granted the bail application, even as he fixed November 28 for trial.
The Federal government had in the charge marked FCT/HC/CR/345/2017 and signed by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation, listed some of the “injurious falsehood” it said the defendant made, to include allegations that police officers paid as much as N2.5million to get special promotion and posting through the Police Service Commission (PSC).
The charge is perceived to be a direct fallout of allegations, Misau, a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, made against the IGP.
The senator was charged for alleging that the police boss diverted money meant for the purchase of Armoured Personnel Carriers, Sport Utility Vehicles and other exotic cars.
He was also alleged to have falsely accused the IGP of making almost half of the mobile commanders in the country people of his Nupe extraction. The lawmaker, aside accusing the IGP of instituting roadblocks across Nigeria with the purpose of extorting money from unsuspecting motorists, equally alleged that the police boss had sexual affair with female police officers.
Misau, further alleged that the IGP collects illegal fees by way of security protections given to corporate organisations, eminent citizens and oil companies running into billions of naira.
The AGF maintained that the lawmaker had by his action and utterances, committed an offence contrary to Section 393(1) of the Penal Code. FG equally filed another seven-count charge against the lawmaker before the Federal High Court in Abuja.
In the second seven-count charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/170/2017, FG alleged that Misau falsely declared his age in affidavits he deposed to at FCT High Court and the Bauchi State Health Management Board Birth Certificate. He was said to have submitted the false documents to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in 2011 and 2014.
This court case to all intent and purposes, is pure diversionary. A man made allegation against a principal officer of the government with some elements of proof and still insisted on those allegations. The best approach to issues of this kind is to investigate the allegations first. If at the end of investigation and it is proved that the allegations hold no water, that is when justice demands that the man should be taken to court. But , to this matter , no investigation. But it was in the news last week that the inspector general of police married a cops of the police who carries pregnancy for him. And, the police bye law forbids police cops marrying each other. Is this not enough proof that senator Misau is in good order with his allegation, hence, other things should be looked into, instead of silencing him through sham court intimidation that will not end infinitum.For number one cop of nigerian police who is supposed to be examplary to go against police law that forbids police marrying each order, is it not enough to sack him to serve as deterrent to others. nigeria as a country should sanitize her system. a situation where we have two laws in this country, one for poor people and the other for the busssior or rich class do not augur well for us as a nation. that is why a man who stole a stick of yam goes into life imprisonment in nigeria but the big political class who stole away our national patrimony, are given national honours investiture. Nigeria wake up!!!.