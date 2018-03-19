The Sun News
19th March 2018 - N103m fraud: Pay officer jailed 127 years
19th March 2018 - At thanksgiving service, Obiano dedicates victory to Tansi
19th March 2018 - I8 die in Lagos-Ibadan expressway crashes
19th March 2018 - Imo: Okorocha shuns APC stakeholders’ meeting
18th March 2018 - 2019 polls: Kalu charges Abia APC to victory, says ‘party will take over state’
18th March 2018 - Bishop Nwokolo supports female offspring inheriting father’s property
18th March 2018 - Russia: Putin wins Presidency for 4th term, with over 70% of vote
18th March 2018 - APC, PDP bicker over Edo State foreign debt profile
18th March 2018 - Bayelsa goes tough on cultism, expels 7 Secondary School students
18th March 2018 - NUJ tasks Okowa over 60% equity sale in Delta Line
N103m fraud: Pay officer jailed 127 years

— 19th March 2018

James Ojo, Abuja

A federal pay officer, Mr. Lawal Wilson Olusegun, will spend the next 127 years in prison after being found guilty of diverting N103 million meant for infrastructural development and meal subsidies of three federal government colleges. The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), which investigated and prosecuted the pay officer, got the conviction from an Ogun State high court sitting in Abeokuta.

Spokesperson for the commission, Rasheedat Okoduwa, said that the convict was found guilty on all the 24 counts bordering on abuse of office and embezzlement of public funds filed against him. The commission, in the charge sheet, accused the ex-pay officer of embezzling funds meant for feeding of students in Federal Science Technical College, Ijebu-Imushin, Federal Government Girl’s College, Sagamu, and Federal Government College, Odogbolu.

He was accused of conferring corrupt advantage upon himself, “when he diverted subsidy monies through his company, Sog Best Concept Nigeria Limited, to his personal use without any authorization, contrary to and punishable under Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.”

He was also charged for fraudulent acquisition of property, contrary to and punishable under Section 12 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000,  “when he knowingly registered a private limited liability company, while still being in the employment of the Federal Government of Nigeria, with the sole aim of using same to do business with his employer (Federal Government of Nigeria), and in that character, used the said company to divert subsidy monies for the schools to his personal use.”

The court, presided over by Hon. Justice Olatokunbo Majekodunmi, found him guilty on all the 24 counts and sentenced him to five years in jail for counts one to 20, for violating Section 19 of ICPC Act 2000.

Justice Majekodunmi further sentenced him to seven years imprisonment on counts 21 to 23 for contravening Section 12 of the ICPC Act  and another three years on count 24 for violating Section 456 of the Criminal Code. All the sentences are without option of fine.

Before his arraignment in 2016, ICPC had recovered N56.1 million from the accused, which was then handed over to representatives of the three affected schools.

The trial judge, while handing down the sentences, said they would all run concurrently. 

