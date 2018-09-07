– The Sun News
Latest
7th September 2018 - N1.7bn fraud: Court to resume trial of former President Jonathan’s aide Sept. 10
7th September 2018 - Phones can transmit virus, germs, expert warns
7th September 2018 - Downpour: 3 communities cut off in Lagos State
7th September 2018 - Abuja tremor: FG acquires 6 earthquake monitoring equipments
7th September 2018 - Presidential panel recovers 19 vehicles from former NPopC commissioners
7th September 2018 - Former I-G says collaboration essential to modern policing
7th September 2018 - Police denies gunmen attack in Anambra Church
7th September 2018 - Iran says Trump destroys U.S. credibility
7th September 2018 - Air Peace aircraft makes emergency return following smoke alarm in cabin
7th September 2018 - Abuja-Kaduna train breaks down in Jere, passengers react angrily
Home / National / N1.7bn fraud: Court to resume trial of former President Jonathan’s aide Sept. 10
TRIAL

N1.7bn fraud: Court to resume trial of former President Jonathan’s aide Sept. 10

— 7th September 2018

NAN

A Federal High Court in Lagos, on Friday, adjourned until Sept. 10, the trial of former President Jonathan’s aide, Waripamo-Owen Dudafar, who is facing a charge of N1.7 billion fraud.

Dudafar, who was charged alongside former manager of Heritage Bank, Joseph Iweujo, had earlier pleaded not guilty to the 23-count charge of fraud preferred against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

They were alleged to have conspired to conceal N1.7 billion, proceeds they knew were from a criminal activity.

At the resumed trial, EFCC Prosecutor, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, continued the cross-examination of the first accused who was also first witness in his own defence.

Dudafar was reminded that he was still on oath and Oyedepo began cross-examinating him, asking: “you said in your statement, exhibit ‘G,’ that you never had a contract with Bayelsa State Government?

“You signed all the pages of your statement, am I correct?”

READ ALSO Abuja tremor: FG acquires 6 earthquake monitoring equipments

The witness answered, “I never had a direct contract with them. I did sign, but some of the words were not mine. They were dictated to me and I was asked to sign.”

Oyedepo later proceeded with the cross-examination, eliciting answers from the witness.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Dudafar was alleged to have siphoned the amount through different accounts in Heritage bank in the name of some companies.

EFCC is accusing them of converting N1.7 billion, themselves through Sea Gate Property Development and Investment Ltd., Avalon Global Property Development Ltd., and Ebiwise Resources.

The anti-graft agency claimed that the defendants received the money sometimes in 2016 through Pluto Property and Investment Ltd., Rotato Interlink Services Ltd., De Jakes Fast Food Restaurant Ltd., and Ibejige Services Ltd.

The offences contravene Sections 17 (a) and 18 (c) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2004 and Sections 27 (3) of the EFCC Act, 2004.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

TRIAL

N1.7bn fraud: Court to resume trial of former President Jonathan’s aide Sept. 10

— 7th September 2018

NAN A Federal High Court in Lagos, on Friday, adjourned until Sept. 10, the trial of former President Jonathan’s aide, Waripamo-Owen Dudafar, who is facing a charge of N1.7 billion fraud. Dudafar, who was charged alongside former manager of Heritage Bank, Joseph Iweujo, had earlier pleaded not guilty to the 23-count charge of fraud preferred…

  • Downpour

    Downpour: 3 communities cut off in Lagos State

    — 7th September 2018

    NAN Some communities in Ikorodu area of Lagos State have been cut off following early morning three-hour downpour which had rendered the road leading to the area impassable. Motorists plying the Agric-Isawo-Arepo Road had difficulty either coming out or going into the three communities of Isawo, Igbo Olomu and Arepo because of the flooded road….

  • EARTHQUAKE

    Abuja tremor: FG acquires 6 earthquake monitoring equipments

    — 7th September 2018

    “There is absolutely no cause for alarm. Nigeria is not situated at the plate boundary so the tendency to have this violent earthquake is very minimal.” Samuel Bello, Abuja Following the recent earth tremor that hit residents in Abuja, the Federal Government, yesterday, said it has acquired 6 sets of earthquake monitoring equipments and assured…

  • presidential panel

    Presidential panel recovers 19 vehicles from former NPopC commissioners

    — 7th September 2018

    NAN The Special Presidential Panel for the Recovery of Public Property in Abuja on Friday handed over 19 official vehicles it recently recovered for the National Population Commission (NPopC). The vehicles were retrieved from former commissioners of the NPopC who allegedly made away with them after their tenures in office. The Chairman of the panel,…

  • i-g

    Former I-G says collaboration essential to modern policing

    — 7th September 2018

    NAN A former Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Solomon Arase, has said that collaboration between the public sector, private sector and the Civil Society is essential and critical in modern policing. Arase said this on Friday in Okada, near Benin, while delivering a public lecture to mark the 84th birthday of Chief Gabriel Igbinedion. He…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share