– The Sun News
Latest
11th September 2018 - N1.6b fraud:  Failure to implicate Jonathan’s aide, Dudafa led to my prosecution – Co-accused
11th September 2018 - Malaria: FG, donor agencies, others to distribute $18m mosquito nets in Katsina
11th September 2018 - 2019: Alake tasks Nigerian politicians on selfless service, tolerance
11th September 2018 - Indirect primary: Ondo govt faults former deputy gov’s statement
11th September 2018 - Why I want second term –Ambode
11th September 2018 - Osita Okechukwu vows to retire Ekweremadu from Senate
11th September 2018 - Osun guber: Oluwo lauds Oyetola’s free medical initiative
11th September 2018 - Flood alert: Bayelsa govt. moves to protect citizens
11th September 2018 - Gully erosion kills 15, threatens households in Anambra community
11th September 2018 - 2019: Sokoto PDP adopts Tambuwal’s ex-Commissioner as guber candidate
Home / National / N1.6b fraud:  Failure to implicate Jonathan’s aide, Dudafa led to my prosecution – Co-accused
DUDAFA

N1.6b fraud:  Failure to implicate Jonathan’s aide, Dudafa led to my prosecution – Co-accused

— 11th September 2018

Lukman Olabiyi

Iwejuo Joseph Nna, a co-accused of a former Special Assistant on Domestic Affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Waripamo-Owei Dudafa,  in the ongoing trial over alleged N1.6 billion fraud before the Federal High Court , Lagos, has submitted that his refusal to implicate the former Presidential aide, led to his prosecution.

Dudafa and Nna were, on June 11, 2016, arraigned before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a 23-count charge of conspiracy to conceal proceeds of crime amounting to N1.6 billion.

In the charge, the anti-graft agency alleged that the two accused persons, between June 2013 and June 2015, used different companies to fraudulently launder the money.

At Monday’s proceedings after the close of Dudafa’s defence, Nna, a bank branch manager in Bayelsa State, while being led in Evidence in-Chief by his lawyer, Ige Asemudara, revealed that after his arrest, the EFCC sought his cooperation in nailing Dudafa over the alleged offence.

READ ALSO: Malaria: FG, donor agencies, others to distribute $18m mosquito nets in Katsina

He disclosed that while in custody of the Commission, some officials of the EFCC promised him saying, “If you cooperate with us, we will not prosecute you but use you as prosecution witness in the trial of Dudafa”.

He said his refusal to implicate Dudafa during his interrogation by EFCC officials led to his current travail.

Adding that his colleagues in office who were also arrested in connection to the alleged crime were not being prosecuted but used as prosecution witness.

Nna denied conspiracy and concealment charge brought against him  by the EFCC on  alleged N1.6 billion fraud.

However, the testimony of the accused was cut short due to adjournment sought by his counsel, Asemudara for to get some exhibits which he needed.

The prosecution led by Rotimi Oyedepo objected to the adjournment but the court ruled in favour of Asemudara.

Justice Mohammed Idris has fixed further till September 18.

 

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

  • MALARIA

    Malaria: FG, donor agencies, others to distribute $18m mosquito nets in Katsina

    — 11th September 2018

    Agaju Madugba, Katsina Two donor agencies, the Society for Family Health (SFH) and Catholic Relief Services, have budgeted $18 million for the procurement and distribution of 4.7 million Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) across the 34 local government areas of Katsina State. The programme, being implemented in collaboration with the National Malaria Elimination Programme of…

  • ALAKE

    2019: Alake tasks Nigerian politicians on selfless service, tolerance

    — 11th September 2018

    Laide Raheem,  Abeokuta As the county prepares for the 2019 general elections, the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, has tasked the nation’s politicians on the need to think less of themselves and think more of ways to impact good governance on the electorate. He also called for tolerance among the…

  • Olanusi

    Indirect primary: Ondo govt faults former deputy gov’s statement

    — 11th September 2018

    Ondo State Government has described the statement  credited to a former deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Ali Olanusi, as a mix of mischief and double-speak. A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Yemi Olowolabi, the state government said the former deputy governor’s statement  was  intricately woven to misinform, mislead and manipulate…

  • SECOND TERM

    Why I want second term –Ambode

    — 11th September 2018

    Picks nomination form in Abuja declares in Lagos Moshood Adebayo Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has picked the Expression of Interest and Nomination form; to run for a second term. Ambode, who collected the form at the All Progressives Congress (APC) headquarters in Abuja, yesterday morning, made a formal declaration later in the day, at…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share