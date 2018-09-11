Lukman Olabiyi

Iwejuo Joseph Nna, a co-accused of a former Special Assistant on Domestic Affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, in the ongoing trial over alleged N1.6 billion fraud before the Federal High Court , Lagos, has submitted that his refusal to implicate the former Presidential aide, led to his prosecution.

Dudafa and Nna were, on June 11, 2016, arraigned before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a 23-count charge of conspiracy to conceal proceeds of crime amounting to N1.6 billion.

In the charge, the anti-graft agency alleged that the two accused persons, between June 2013 and June 2015, used different companies to fraudulently launder the money.

At Monday’s proceedings after the close of Dudafa’s defence, Nna, a bank branch manager in Bayelsa State, while being led in Evidence in-Chief by his lawyer, Ige Asemudara, revealed that after his arrest, the EFCC sought his cooperation in nailing Dudafa over the alleged offence.

He disclosed that while in custody of the Commission, some officials of the EFCC promised him saying, “If you cooperate with us, we will not prosecute you but use you as prosecution witness in the trial of Dudafa”.

He said his refusal to implicate Dudafa during his interrogation by EFCC officials led to his current travail.

Adding that his colleagues in office who were also arrested in connection to the alleged crime were not being prosecuted but used as prosecution witness.

Nna denied conspiracy and concealment charge brought against him by the EFCC on alleged N1.6 billion fraud.

However, the testimony of the accused was cut short due to adjournment sought by his counsel, Asemudara for to get some exhibits which he needed.

The prosecution led by Rotimi Oyedepo objected to the adjournment but the court ruled in favour of Asemudara.

Justice Mohammed Idris has fixed further till September 18.