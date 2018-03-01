The Sun News
1st March 2018 - China criticises U.S. over Taiwan travel bill
1st March 2018 - Reps pass vote of no confidence on Fayemi, Bawa-Bwari
1st March 2018 - Russia open to cooperation with EU, U.S. – Putin
1st March 2018 - Buhari committed to rebuilding North East, says PCNI
1st March 2018 - Buhari congratulates Adeboye at 76
1st March 2018 - HAPPENING NOW: APC holds mega rally in Edo
1st March 2018 - BREAKING: Pipeline explosion rocks Lagos suburb
1st March 2018 - FG embarks on maintenance of federal roads in Delta
1st March 2018 - N’Zealand spy agency confirms assassination attempt on Queen Elizabeth
1st March 2018 - JUST IN: 19 Northern govs meet in Kaduna Thursday
N'Zealand spy agency confirms assassination attempt on Queen Elizabeth

1st March 2018

NAN

A teenager’s attempt to assassinate the Queen during her New Zealand visit in 1981 was covered-up by the police, newly declassified documents show.

During the Royal parade through the city of Dunedin, 17-year-old Christopher John Lewis hid in a toilet cubicle and fired a shot at Queen Elizabeth II when she stepped out of her Rolls Royce, the shot narrowly missing her head, New Zealand news portal Stuff reported, on Thursday.

Although Lewis was arrested he was never charged, and domestic and international media who had heard the shot were told it was a council sign that had fallen over.

New Zealand’s Security Intelligence Service (NZSIS) has now released previously classified information after Stuff reported about the historic failed assassination attempt in January.

According to Stuff, the SIS memo shows that Lewis appeared on initial armed robbery and burglary charges and that there was no intention of charging Lewis with treason during the police investigation.

“Lewis did indeed originally intend to assassinate the Queen, however did not have a suitable vantage point from which to fire, nor a sufficiently high-powered rifle for the range from the target,” according to a later SIS memo which confirmed the assassination attempt.

Former police officer Tom Lewis, who was originally assigned to Lewis’ case, alleged that political interference came into play over fears the country would lose future royal tours due to the security lapse, Stuff reported.

Segun Adio

Reps pass vote of no confidence on Fayemi, Bawa-Bwari

— 1st March 2018

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, passed a vote of no confidence in the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and the minister of State in the ministry, Mr. Abubakar Bawa-Bwari. The green chamber took the decision after the minister failed to attend a debate on steel development in Nigeria. The lawmakers equally…

  • Buhari committed to rebuilding North East, says PCNI

    — 1st March 2018

    Ali Abare, Gombe President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to rebuilding the North East that has been ravaged by the Boko Haram insurgency. This was disclosed by The Presidential Committee on North East Initiative (PCNI). Vice Chairman of the PCNI, Alhaji Tijjani Musa Tumsa, disclosed this while on a courtesy visit to Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo…

  • Buhari congratulates Adeboye at 76

    — 1st March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on his 76th birthday. President Buhari commended Adeboye’s exemplary leadership which he noted has resulted in an exponential growth of the church, which directly translates into development of infrastructure, building of educational and health…

  • HAPPENING NOW: APC holds mega rally in Edo

    — 1st March 2018

    Tony Osauzo The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo State, is currently holding a mega rally in Benin-City, the state capital. The rally is the ground finale of campaigns for the state local government elections scheduled for next Saturday across the 18 local government areas of the state. At the rally are National Chairman of…

  • BREAKING: Pipeline explosion rocks Lagos suburb

    — 1st March 2018

    There was pandemonium, on Thursday morning, at Iyana–Odo axis of Lasu-Isheri expressway, in Lagos State, over a pipeline explosion. It was gathered that the incident occurred some minutes after 9:00am. Residents and motorists were seen scampering for safety. The cause of the explosion was not known as at the time of filing this report. The…

