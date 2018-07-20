– The Sun News
N-Power

N-Power: how to check state of deployment, date of first payment

— 20th July 2018

Federal Government’s youth empowerment scheme, (Npower) on Thursday revealed when 300,000 applicants will receive their deployment letters.

The empowerment scheme in a tweet on its verified page advised all applicants to log on to their profiles on the portal to print deployment letter on July 20, 2018.

The Scheme also instructed candidates to submit employment letters before August 10th, 2018.

The tweet read, “Dear 300k peeps about to be deployed, Please follow the steps listed in the image CAREFULLY. It is very important.

“final selection list of deployment will be circulated to all focal persons on Friday, July 20,2018.

“All deployed beneficiaries are to upload on their Npower page their stamped and signed confirmation of resumption on or before August 10, 2018 in order to qualify for their first stipend due by August 31.”

 

 

Share