The Sun News
Latest
17th March 2018 - N-Power: Drama as pro-Buhari, Fayose rallies shut down Ado-Ekiti
17th March 2018 - Buhari congratulates Jinping on re-election
17th March 2018 - EFCC grills Borno water boss over N691m project
17th March 2018 - JUST IN: Senator Wakili is dead
17th March 2018 - North will resist restructuring of Nigeria – Prof Ango Abdullahi
17th March 2018 - Okowa raises alarm over occupation of Delta communities by herdsmen
17th March 2018 - Justice Wike speaks at UN, seeks empowerment of rural women
17th March 2018 - Benue killings must stop – Pastor Adeboye
17th March 2018 - Buhari, Abdulsalam, others shut down Kano for Dangote’s daughter’s wedding
17th March 2018 - Biafra: IPOB fires back at Ohanaeze
Home / National / N-Power: Drama as pro-Buhari, Fayose rallies shut down Ado-Ekiti

N-Power: Drama as pro-Buhari, Fayose rallies shut down Ado-Ekiti

— 17th March 2018

Wole Balogun,  Ado Ekiti

The forth-coming July 14, 2018 governorship poll in Ekiti State has taken an interesting dimension as many beneficiaries of the N-power scheme in Ekiti, on Saturday, campaigned for the Deputy Governor Olusola Kolapo Eleka ahead of the election.

Recall that Governor Ayo Fayose has given his support for his deputy to succeed him after his second term in office.

The governor had also invited all the beneficiaries of N-Power in Ekiti few months ago and promised many of them permanent jobs.

It was a drama, on Saturday, as two factions of the N-Power beneficiaries, those for President Buhari and others for Governor Fayose and his deputy, Olusola, held campaign rally in support of their respective benefactors.

While others who were completely for the All Progressives Congress (APC), campaigned for President Mohammadu Buhari and showed appreciation in the rally held in Ado Ekiti, state capital, many of their colleagues also displayed placards with inscriptions such as : ” ‘Fayose leads, we follow,’ ‘Olusola Eleka for governor 2018’ , ‘Support continuity agenda’and’, among others.

As early as 8:30a.m on Saturday, beneficiaries of the N-power who are over 3,000 in number gathered in front of the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital along Adebayo Road, for the Pro- Buhari and Pro-Fayose rallies .

While some displayed placards advertising President Buhari and appreciating his gesture for the scheme, others displayed placards campaigning for Fayose and his deputy Olusola.

The development almost resulted into a clash between the two parties but the security men on ground were on top of their game as they ensured there was no rancour while each campaigned for their respective benefactor.

The beneficiaries marched from the front of Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital in Adebayo area of Ado-Ekiti to the AB event centre in the area where accreditation exercise for the state’s N-power beneficiaries took place.

Another drama occurred at the accreditation centre when officials of N-Power wanted to prevent those loyal to governor Fayose from entering the venue, they were however overwhelmed by the huge crowd in support of Fayose who eventually forced their way in while the security officials ensured there was no exchange of physical assaults from either party.

Explaining why the beneficiaries loyal to Fayose joined in the rally, Ajibade Segun, a beneficiary who is among those that are campaigned for Fayose and Olusola Eleka, said: “A few months ago, Mr. Governor, His Excellency, Dr. Peter Ayodele Fayose invited us to the government house and promised those of us who are N-Power beneficiaries in Ekiti that we would get permanent employment from the state government. This is why we are happy and we are now coming out to campaign for the Deputy governor Olusola Kolapo Eleka. We are are here supporting the continuity agenda of his Excellency Dr. Peter Ayodele Fayose and supporting Olusola Eleka for governor in July 14.
” To the president we are saying that we don’t want just a temporary relief in the name of N-Power from massive unemployment in Nigeria, we want permanent employment. We also want the number of beneficiaries of the N-Power in Ekiti to be more than what we have presently. But most importantly, we want a permanent job like the governor has promised to give a good number of us, ” he said.

Speaking for President Buhari on behalf of his colleagues loyal to the president, another beneficiary, Adeosun Tayo Peter, said: “I want the people of Nigeria to know that we are not campaigning for Fayose or Eleka. It is Buhari that we know because he is the one who is feeding us. We have the banners bearing the image of Buhari and we are thanking him for this gesture.
“N30,000 for each of the beneficiaries every month is not a small money. In twelve months , we know what that money amounts to. The beneficiaries of N-power in Ekiti in this first tranche are 3,400, and 8,337 will benefit in the second tranche, those of us here now are more than 3,000 that have come for accreditation today.
“Buhari is our benefactor. are standing for Buhari. We are thanking Buhari for what he has done and we also want him to make the job permanent.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

N-Power: Drama as pro-Buhari, Fayose rallies shut down Ado-Ekiti

— 17th March 2018

Wole Balogun,  Ado Ekiti The forth-coming July 14, 2018 governorship poll in Ekiti State has taken an interesting dimension as many beneficiaries of the N-power scheme in Ekiti, on Saturday, campaigned for the Deputy Governor Olusola Kolapo Eleka ahead of the election. Recall that Governor Ayo Fayose has given his support for his deputy to…

  • Buhari congratulates Jinping on re-election

    — 17th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping on his re-election as the President of the Peoples Republic of China. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said, Buhari in a letter personally signed by him, the Nigerian leader praised his Chinese counterpart for…

  • EFCC grills Borno water boss over N691m project

    — 17th March 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has grilled the General Manager of Borno State Rural Water Supply Agency (RUWASA) over allegation of diversion of N691 million water project fund for IDPs housing estate. Sources at the EFCC Maiduguri office hinted the GM, one Mohammed Kachalla was invited for questioning by the…

  • JUST IN: Senator Wakili is dead

    — 17th March 2018

    Lawmaker representing Bauchi South Senatorial District, Senator Ali Wakili, is feared dead. Sources in the Senate said the lawmaker slumped on Saturday morning at his Gwarimpa, Abuja, residence after which he was taken to a hospital within the estate, but he died before getting emergency treatment. Wakili, 58, was Chairman of Senate Committee on Poverty…

  • North will resist restructuring of Nigeria – Prof Ango Abdullahi

    — 17th March 2018

    Professor Ango Abdullahi, is a former spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and recently elected the Leader of the forum. In this interview with PAUL ORUDE in Bauchi, the former Vice Chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, speaks on the focus of NEF under his leadership. He has harsh words for Northern Governors, who he…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share