N-Power advises successful pre-selected candidates on steps to follow

— 24th April 2018

A Federal Government’s youths empowerment scheme, the N-Power project, has listed steps candidates who passed pre-selection stage to its scheme, must follow.

The scheme directed candidates to visit its website and follow instructions provided.

A statement on its Twitter handle reads, “Follow the steps listed below carefully if you passed the pre-selection stage.

“Please note that Content has been uploaded for you to access and begin to Learn.

“Dear 2017 pre-selected candidates

“log on to npvn.npower.gov.ng/log in with your phone number or email address.

“You will then see a message saying, “Congratulations, you have successfully passed through the physical verifiction stage, click next to proceed.

“Expect One-Time Password, OTP, via text and email.

“Input the OTP gotten correctly

“Change your password.

“Upload your profile image.

“Start learning.”

  • National Assembly at centre of N6.6 billion controversy told to probe Presidential excess

    — 24th April 2018

    Coming days after an explosive piece by Premium Times detailing N6.6 billion worth of purchases of expensive and “exotic” cars by the National Assembly, some by the use of unauthorized contractors, the National Assembly is once again at the centre of controversy, but this time not at the receiving end of it. Lagos human rights…

  • ATICK Petition

    HAPPENING NOW: African nations endorse IID petition to UN in Abuja

    — 24th April 2018

    Magnus Eze, Abuja As the ID4Africa 2018 summit opens, in Abuja, on Tuesday, history will be made as African nations endorse a joint petition to the United Nations seeking declaration of September 16, as International Identity Day. Already delegates from 47 African countries are set to take the historic action. Executive Chairman of ID4Africa, Dr….

  • HAPPENING NOW: Army War College’s permanent site commissioned

    — 24th April 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The commissioning of the famous Army War College (AWC) is currently underway, in Abuja, with the Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, top government functionaries and military officers in attendance. The College, established in 2017, before now operated at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja, where participants of the pioneer…

  • BREAKING: SARS operatives arrest Dino Melaye

    — 24th April 2018

    Information reaching Daily Sun now indicates that embattled Senator Dino Melaye was picked up early on Tuesday by operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad. Melaye, according to reliable sources, was arrested by the SARS and subsequently allegedly detained in a facility located opposite the old CBN junction along the Area 1 Expressway. The SARS…

