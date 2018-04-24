N-Power advises successful pre-selected candidates on steps to follow
A Federal Government’s youths empowerment scheme, the N-Power project, has listed steps candidates who passed pre-selection stage to its scheme, must follow.
The scheme directed candidates to visit its website and follow instructions provided.
A statement on its Twitter handle reads, “Follow the steps listed below carefully if you passed the pre-selection stage.
“Please note that Content has been uploaded for you to access and begin to Learn.
“Dear 2017 pre-selected candidates
“log on to npvn.npower.gov.ng/log in with your phone number or email address.
“You will then see a message saying, “Congratulations, you have successfully passed through the physical verifiction stage, click next to proceed.
“Expect One-Time Password, OTP, via text and email.
“Input the OTP gotten correctly
“Change your password.
“Upload your profile image.
“Start learning.”
