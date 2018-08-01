– The Sun News
N-Power: 12,000 youths successful in Kano state—official

— 1st August 2018

NAN

No fewer than 12,000 unemployed youths have been  selected in the second phase of the Federal Government’s N-power programme in Kano state.

The State Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Hajiya Aisha Jafar-Yusuf, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kano.

She said the list of the successful applicants had been pasted at the headquarters of the 44 local government areas of the state.

Jafar-Yusuf said that the applicants would soon be posted to the various organisations for them to commence work.

“During the first phase of the N-Power registration; only 23, 000 youths registered, but with the government’s support more than 60,000 youths registered under the second phase.

“So, out of 60, 000 youths that registered, 12,000 applicants were successful this time around, because we have been able to mobilise our youths,” the commissioner said.

Jafar-Yusuf urged the successful applicants to make the best use of the opportunity provided by the N-power programme to become self-reliant and enhance their socio-economic status.

She expressed the hope that the Federal Government would in subsequent phases of the programme give Kano State a special consideration for more slots in view of its population.

The commissioner commended the Federal Government for introducing the programme, which she said was designed to reduce the rate of unemployment among the youth in the country.

