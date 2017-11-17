The Sun News
17th November 2017 - N’ Korea rules out negotiations on nuclear weapons
17th November 2017 - New Olota to emerge December – Kingmaker
17th November 2017 - I supported Rivers Reps’ visit to Wike – Magnus Abe
17th November 2017 - Ogun 2019: Amosun, commissioner fall apart over guber ambition
17th November 2017 - Delta LG poll: Okowa leads officials on PDP campaign
17th November 2017 - Lions Club to raise N200m for new LUTH dialysis centre
17th November 2017 - Anambra guber preparation at top gear
17th November 2017 - Customs collects N2.1b revenue in Niger
17th November 2017 - Police arrest 10 over farmers, herdsmen clash in Kebbi
17th November 2017 - Indian state uses drones to prevent open defecation
N’ Korea rules out negotiations on nuclear weapons

— 17th November 2017

North Korea, on Friday, ruled out negotiations with Washington as long as joint US-South Korea military exercises continue.

In an interview with Reuters, Han Tae Song, North Korea’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, brushed off the new sanctions which the Trump administration has said it is preparing, as well as the possibility of North Korea being added to a US list of states sponsoring terrorism.

He said that Pyongyang’s atomic weapons programme would remain as a deterrent against a US nuclear threat.

South Korea and the United States agreed on Friday to keep working for a peaceful end to the North Korean nuclear crisis, but a US envoy said it was difficult to gauge the reclusive North’s intentions as there has been “no signal”.

Han, asked about those bilateral talks in Seoul, replied: “As long as there is continuous hostile policy against my country by the US and as long as there are continued war games at our doorstep, then there will not be negotiations.”

“There are continued military exercises using nuclear assets as well as aircraft carriers, and strategic bombers and then…raising such kinds of military exercises against my country,” he said.

He, who is ambassador to the UN’s Conference on Disarmament, was speaking at the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) mission in Geneva, where the DPRK and the US secured a 1994 nuclear deal which later fell apart.

He said he had no information on when North Korea might test a ballistic missile again, after the last one two months ago.

“The DPRK, my country, will continue to build-up its self-defence capability, the pivot of which is nuclear forces and capability for a triumphant… strike as long as US and hostile forces keep up nuclear threat and blackmail,” Han said.

“Our country plans ultimate completion of the nuclear force,” he said.

China said on Thursday that a “dual suspension” proposal to handle North Korea was still the best option, after US President Donald Trump said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping had rejected a “freeze for freeze” agreement.

Han, asked about China’s latest appeal for a freeze, said “the situation is far from those things”.

Han said that US administrations had “never accepted” halting joint military exercises, adding: “So if they accept such things, then we will think what we do in the future.”

North Korea could not consider abandoning its nuclear programme, he said, adding: “This is the deterrent, the nuclear deterrent to cope with the nuclear threat from America.”

Han said that Trump was expected to announce further sanctions against North Korea. Existing sanctions have constituted “large-scale human rights violations” that had delayed delivery of aid and consumer goods, he said.

“It is obvious that the aim of the sanctions is to overthrow the system of my country by isolating and stifling it and to intentionally bring about humanitarian disaster instead of preventing weapons development as claimed by the US and its followers,” he said.

Han, asked whether new US sanctions were expected against North Korean individuals or financial structures, said:

”The media is saying the Americans and Trump are considering such things.

”But that is their business and then we don’t mind what they want to do against my country since the aim is quite clear.

“So we are ready for such kinds of measures taken by America against my country,” he said. (NAN)

New Olota to emerge December – Kingmaker

— 17th November 2017

… Nomination meeting holds Thursday From: Moshood Adebayo The 14th Olota of Ota, in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government, the commercial hub of Ogun State, is expected to emerge next month. One of the town’s kingmakers, Chief Dehinde Ajani Wadudu, who made the disclosure, on Friday, said the Ijemo-Isolosi that is next to produce the 14th Olota…

  • I supported Rivers Reps’ visit to Wike – Magnus Abe

    — 17th November 2017

    From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt The senator representing Rivers South-East District in the National Assembly, Sen. Magnus Abe, has declared that members of the Rivers State caucus in the House of Representatives consulted him before their visit to Governor Nyesom Wike. Abe, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, by his spokesperson, Parry Benson, said…

  • Ogun 2019: Amosun, commissioner fall apart over guber ambition

    — 17th November 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A strong indication emerged, on Friday, that the endorsement of the Ogun State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Bimbo Ashiru, as the consensus gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by Ijebu/Remo, Governorship Agenda Elders, has pitched the commissioner against the state governor, Ibikunle Amosun. The development, Saturday Sun gathered,…

  • Delta LG poll: Okowa leads officials on PDP campaign

    — 17th November 2017

      Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State is leading prominent members of his party, the PDP, on the flag-off of campaigns ahead of the council elections on January 6, 2018. The campaign rally started at Issele-Uku, Aniocha North LGA, where it will move to Akwukwu-Igbo in Oshimilo North LGA before Asaba in Oshimili South LGA….

  • Lions Club to raise N200m for new LUTH dialysis centre

    — 17th November 2017

    Lions Club International District 404 A1 will on November 19 hold a fundraiser for its proposed N200m Olusola Dada Renal Dialysis Centre to be built at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH). This was disclosed during a November 15 pre-launch press event attended by the clubs executives including past District Governor Laitan Onalaja and past…

