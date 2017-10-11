The Sun News
N’ Korea hackers steal US war documents

— 11th October 2017

US and South Korean wartime operational plans, including a plan to wipe out the North Korean leadership, were stolen by North Korean hackers last year, a South Korean ruling party lawmaker said on Wednesday.

Some 235 gigabytes of military documents were taken from South Korea’s Defense Integrated Data Center in September last year, Democratic Party representative Rhee Cheol-hee said in radio appearances on Wednesday, citing information from unidentified South Korean defense officials.

In May, an investigative team inside the defense ministry announced the hack had been carried out by North Korea, but did not disclose what kind of information had been taken.

The disclosure came as the U.S. military flew two strategic bombers over the Korean peninsula in a show of force late on Tuesday, just as President Donald Trump met top defense officials to discuss how to respond to any threat from North Korea.

Tensions have soared between the United States and North Korea following a series of weapons tests by Pyongyang and a string of increasingly bellicose exchanges between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

North Korea has launched two missiles over Japan and conducted its sixth nuclear test in recent weeks as it fast advances toward its goal of developing a nuclear-tipped missile capable of hitting the U.S. mainland.

The two US Air Force B-1B bombers were joined by two F-15K fighters from the South Korean military after leaving their base in Guam, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement on Wednesday.

After entering South Korean airspace, the two bombers carried out air-to-ground missile drills in waters off the east coast of South Korea, then flew over the South to waters between it and China to repeat the drill, the release said.

The US military said in a separate statement it conducted drills with Japanese fighters after the exercise with South Korea, making it the first time US bombers have conducted training with fighters from both Japan and South Korea at night.

The US bombers had taken off from the Andersen Air Force Base in Guam. In August, Pyongyang threatened to fire intermediate-range missiles toward the vicinity of Guam, a US Pacific territory that is frequently subjected to sabre-rattling from the North.

South Korean and US government officials have been raising their guard against more North Korean provocations with the approach of the 72nd anniversary of the founding of North Korea’s ruling party, which fell on Tuesday.

Trump hosted a discussion on Tuesday on options to respond to any North Korean aggression or, if necessary, to prevent Pyongyang from threatening the United States and its allies with nuclear weapons, the White House said in a statement.

The Federal Government, on Tuesday, put the cumulative savings from checking the ghost workers' syndrome through the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) at N120 billion Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Mr Ahmed Idris, said this in Abuja in a presentation on the impact of financial reforms on the Nigerian economy, at the…

    …Urges traditional rulers to support fight against drug abuse, crime …Reels out projects, plans at 9th Town Hall meeting …Okays repair of 43 major link roads affected by rain Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Tuesday said the State Government stands solidly behind the position of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC),…

    …Records one death The Lagos State Government has confirmed the rescue of 19 persons in the boat mishap which occurred in Oworonshoki end of Third Mainland Bridge area of the State on Tuesday. Managing Director of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Mr. Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, who confirmed the mishap in a statement, said the 19…

    From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja The Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, Comrade Adolphus Ude, has explained why the suspended Chairman of the party in the state, Mr Ben Nwoye, was after the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama. Ude said Nwoye's action emanated from the new lease of life the…

    The last Leonardo Da Vinci painting dating  from around 1500, "Salvator Mundi" — which depicts Jesus Christ as the world's saviour, will go under the hammer next month in New York. The Christie's auction house, on  Tuesday, estimated its worth at $100 million, the AFP reported. The painting which was long believed to be a copy…

