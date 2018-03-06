The Sun News
N' East: Presidential c'ittee provides free medicare for 5, 000 in Gombe

N’ East: Presidential c’ittee provides free medicare for 5, 000 in Gombe

— 6th March 2018

Ali Abare, Gombe

The Presidential Committee on North East Initiative (PCNI) has commenced a one-week free medical outreach for communities hosting Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Falagging-off the event in Gombe, on Monday,  Vice Chairman of the PCNI, Alhaji Tijjani Musa Tumsa, said the medical intervention was aimed at affording free medical service to those who ordinary could not access medical healthcare.

Tumsa added that the exercise which, billed to be carried out in mostly communities hosting IDPs in the North East, is modelled within the strategic framework of the Buhari Plan as regards intervention in the North East.

He disclosed that over 100 medical professionals, comprising of about 30 medical doctors, as well as Pharmacists, nurses and other volunteers, are engaged in providing healthcare particularly eye care, dental care and simple operations at no cost.

The PCNI vice chair said the medical professionals volunteered to bring succor to the less privileged members of the society free of charge.

Tumsa who earlier took an inspection tour round the gigantic N5 billion modern Mother and Child Hospital in Gombe, venue of the exercise, expressed satisfaction at the turn out of people who came to access the free medical care.

“I think it’s a good idea. A lot of people are accessing healthcare particularly eye care, dental care and operations that are of relief in nature at no cost,” he said.

Tumsa disclosed further that though the targetted beneficiaries are 5000, PCNI usually entertains more numbers depending on demands.

Daily Sun spoke with some of the beneficiaries with a view to understanding how far they have gone in accessing the free medical care.

Mallam Babawuro Saleh, 65, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for initiating the project.

Saleh who was seen lying in one of the wards,  could not hide his joy as he narrated his ordeal following his inability to see with his right eye.

He however now express hope that following the operation on the eye at the hospital, he looks forward to using the eye again.

