The Sun News
Latest
22nd November 2017 - N’ East farmers lament difficulty accessing insurance
22nd November 2017 - BREAKING: Tinubu, Akande in secret meeting with Fasoranti
22nd November 2017 - Ratko Mladic jailed for life over Bosnia war genocide
22nd November 2017 - Obiano, deputy receive certificates of return
22nd November 2017 - Osinbajo ‘booed’ at Abuja summit
22nd November 2017 - Foundations de-worm 1,000 pupils in Taraba
22nd November 2017 - Yakubu Aiyegbeni retires
22nd November 2017 - Zimbabwe poised to swear in new president, Emmerson Mnangagwa
22nd November 2017 - 2019: Group vows to oppose alleged moves by Gov. Al-makura to impose candidate on APC
22nd November 2017 - Zamfara govt. to buy farm produce at double market price from farmers
Home / National / N’ East farmers lament difficulty accessing insurance

N’ East farmers lament difficulty accessing insurance

— 22nd November 2017

From: Ali Abare, Gombe

Farmers in the North East, under the aegis of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), have decried the difficulty faced by their members to access insurance cover as a result of stringent bureaucratic bottlenecks.

AFAN made this known in a communiqué issued, issued to journalists, at the end of its North East zonal meeting held, in Gombe, on Wednesday.

The communiqué was jointly signed by Auwal Tukur, Ahmed Dukku and Muhammed Magaji, chairman of the meeting, chairman communiqué committee and National Publicity Secretary, respectively.

The farmers lamented that some procedural requirements is making it difficult for members of the association to access insurance.

The association, therefore, called on the National Agricultural Insurance Commission (NAIC) to initiate enlightenment campaign to sensitise farmers on the necessary procedural requirements.

AFAN commended President Muhammadu Buhari for revitalizing the agricultural sector through various programmes aimed at improving the productivity of farmers in the country.

“The role of CBN in the provision of quantum amount in the support of agricultural development through its Anchor Borrowers Scheme for crops such as rice, tomatoes, wheat, cassava, maize, etc is commendable,” part of the communiqué reads.

The meeting also agreed that AFAN must have a data base for all its members for easy identification while noting that there is need for the association to monitor inputs sold to farmers with a view to reporting adulterated inputs to relevant agencies.

AFAN equally called for the early release of loans and other agricultural inputs at the inception of farming activities (April-May) as this would make effective utilisation of such funds and to be able to pay back on time.

 

Post Views: 10
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

N’ East farmers lament difficulty accessing insurance

— 22nd November 2017

From: Ali Abare, Gombe Farmers in the North East, under the aegis of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), have decried the difficulty faced by their members to access insurance cover as a result of stringent bureaucratic bottlenecks. AFAN made this known in a communiqué issued, issued to journalists, at the end of its…

  • BREAKING: Tinubu, Akande in secret meeting with Fasoranti

    — 22nd November 2017

    From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is currently holding a closed door meeting with the leader of pan-Yoruba socio cultural organisation, Afenifere, Chief Rueben Fasoranti. Also at the meeting is the former Governor of Osun State, Chief Adebisi Akande. The…

  • Obiano, deputy receive certificates of return

    — 22nd November 2017

    From: Geoffery Anyanwu, Awka Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State and his deputy, Dr. Nkem Okeke, on Wednesday, received their Certificates of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The duo were re-elected on Saturday during the state’s gubernatorial election. Also the wife of the late member representing Idemili North state constituency, Hon. Francis…

  • Osinbajo ‘booed’ at Abuja summit

    — 22nd November 2017

    From: Fred Ezeh, Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was booed and received unpleasant reaction from obviously angry youths who were participants at the 2017 emerging political leaders summit held, in Abuja, on Wednesday. The youths were obviously unhappy with Osinbajo’s defence of the political decisions in the country and other achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari…

  • Foundations de-worm 1,000 pupils in Taraba

    — 22nd November 2017

    From: Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo The Beam a Smile Humanitarian Foundation, in collaboration with Keziah and Mary foundation, on Wednesday, conducted a free de-worming exercise for 1,000 pupils in Ardo-kola and Lau Local Government Areas of Taraba State. The foundations also carried out hand washing sensitisation and donated water bottles and school bags to the excited…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share