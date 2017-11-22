N’ East farmers lament difficulty accessing insurance

From: Ali Abare, Gombe

Farmers in the North East, under the aegis of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), have decried the difficulty faced by their members to access insurance cover as a result of stringent bureaucratic bottlenecks.

AFAN made this known in a communiqué issued, issued to journalists, at the end of its North East zonal meeting held, in Gombe, on Wednesday.

The communiqué was jointly signed by Auwal Tukur, Ahmed Dukku and Muhammed Magaji, chairman of the meeting, chairman communiqué committee and National Publicity Secretary, respectively.

The farmers lamented that some procedural requirements is making it difficult for members of the association to access insurance.

The association, therefore, called on the National Agricultural Insurance Commission (NAIC) to initiate enlightenment campaign to sensitise farmers on the necessary procedural requirements.

AFAN commended President Muhammadu Buhari for revitalizing the agricultural sector through various programmes aimed at improving the productivity of farmers in the country.

“The role of CBN in the provision of quantum amount in the support of agricultural development through its Anchor Borrowers Scheme for crops such as rice, tomatoes, wheat, cassava, maize, etc is commendable,” part of the communiqué reads.

The meeting also agreed that AFAN must have a data base for all its members for easy identification while noting that there is need for the association to monitor inputs sold to farmers with a view to reporting adulterated inputs to relevant agencies.

AFAN equally called for the early release of loans and other agricultural inputs at the inception of farming activities (April-May) as this would make effective utilisation of such funds and to be able to pay back on time.