N’ East APC govs express divergent views on restructuring

— 25th September 2017

FROM: PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI

Governors of Bauchi, Yobe and Borno states have expressed divergent views over the current agitation for restructuring of the country at the on-going north east zonal meeting on federalism held, in Bauchi, on Monday.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, however, maintained that the unity of  Nigeria was no negotiable, if restructuring would eventually be carried out.

Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abubakar, did not opposed agitation for restructuring, but stressed the need to consider the unity of the country and national consensus on restructuring in order to meet the yearning and aspirations of Nigerians.

His Borno State counterpart, Kashim Shetima, argued that there was no need for restructuring, insisting that what the country needed was to eliminate corruption and injustice.

In his welcome address, Governor Abubakar, who supported the agitation for restructuring, commended the decision of the National Chairman of the APC , Chief John Oyegun to gather people to  contribute to the current debate on restructuring and federalism.

Abubakar believed that the  consultations embarked upon by the party would eventually give solutions to the multi-facted problems of the country, maintaining that there are many grey areas in the country’s a constitution  which need interpretation saying “Those who feel dissatisfied should channel their grievances through their representatives in the National Assembly”.

On the other hand, GovernorIbrahim Geidam of Yobe Stat  said instead of agitating for restructuring of the country, what was paramount as a way forward for the country was for an amendment of 1999 constitution by National Assembly.

Governor Abubakar who was represented by his Deputy, Nuhu Gidado, said: “We believe in one united Nigeria because we do not subscribe to break up, it’s better to remain as one country.

“Also, any position to be taken on restructuring must be in tandem with the people’s view in line with APC manifesto and our party change Agenda,” he said

He therefore called for devolution of power from the exclusive list by the Federal government to the state and local government in the areas of Agriculture and Education.

Governor Shetima in his submission argued that the people of Borno State believed Nigeria needs honest leaders who are interested in the plight of the people in fighting corruption.

He said: “My opinion and the opinion of Borno State government is that the present federalism be maintained  why we build strong  institutions that will stand a test of time”

Governor Shetima, who was represented by the Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Hon. Abdukareem Lawal, pointed out that current restructuring agitation was  a wake-up call to the legacy of injustice and corrupt  left by the previous People’s Democratic Party (PDP) administration which ruled for 16 years.

The Borno State governor thereby commended President Mohammed Buhari in his fight against corruption saying the fight against corruption would go a long way in the restructuring of the country.

In a goodwill message, Yobe State Governor Ibrahim Geidam who was represented by Permanent Secretary Government House Damaturu, Lawal Hassan, stated that agitation of restructuring revolves around constitution amendment

He said: ” All we need in Nigeria is good governance hence the need for National Assembly to amend our constitution.

In his remarks, the team leader of the public meeting in North East Senator Oserheimen Osunbor,  explained that the policy of the party in resolving issues on restructuring was to listen to the people and engage them in the debates.

Osunbor, a one-time Governor of Edo State, said the key issues to address at the public hearing were creation/merger of states, derivation principle, and devolution of powers and federations units.

Other issues include fiscal federalism and revenue allocation, form of Government, independent candidacy, land tenure system, local government autonomy, power sharing and rotation, resource control and type of legislature.

