The Sun News
Latest
11th March 2018 - N’ Delta: Urhobo youths reaffirm commitment to peace initiatives
11th March 2018 - Taraba owes N19 billion in pensions, gratuities
11th March 2018 - Benue ready to receive Buhari
11th March 2018 - Access Bank offers instant jobs to 51 Gombe varsity first class graduates
11th March 2018 - Flour Mills commissions N50 billion Sunti Golden sugar estate in Niger
11th March 2018 - I will eradicate poverty when I return to power- Oni
11th March 2018 - Those calling for my sack want business as usual – Niger Delta adviser Boroh
11th March 2018 - U.S. Secretary of State Tillerson arrives in Nigeria Monday
11th March 2018 - China’s parliament abolishes presidential term limits
11th March 2018 - Ex-Generals Regroup For 2019 Battle – Mohammed Abdulrahman, ACF NEC Member
Home / National / N’ Delta: Urhobo youths reaffirm commitment to peace initiatives

N’ Delta: Urhobo youths reaffirm commitment to peace initiatives

— 11th March 2018

Ben Dunno, Warri

Urhobo youths, under the auspices of the Urhobo Security Network (USN), have reiterated support to the Federal Government’s peace initiatives aimed at creating an enabling environment for the sustainable development of the Niger Delta region.

The youth body which affirmed its commitment in a communique issued at the end of a two-day summit held, in Warri, Delta State, at the weekend, acknowledged the role so far played by the Pan Niger Delta Forum ( PANDEF) in articulating demands that would not only usher in peace but also bring about sustainable growth.

It also applauded the federal government for keeping its own side of the deal by setting all necessary machinery in motion for the taking off of the Maritime University, Okerenkoko, in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta state, even as it urged the government to fast track other request put forward by PANDEF in its 16 point agenda.

The communiqué signed by Comr. Itoddem O.J.G. Daghware, National Commander (USN), Comr. Peter Sane Darah. Dir. of Publication, (USN), Chief Francis Arhiyor (President Urhobo Youth Leaders Association) and Comr. Festus Okumagba, (President Urhobo Youth Council), also called on the federal government to enforce its earlier directives on multi nationals to return their headquarters back to the region.

A copy of the communique made available to newsmen in Warri read in part; “After a careful and exhaustive deliberation of issues affecting the Urhobo Nation, the delegation resolved as follows: “We sincerely appreciate Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) as led by its national leader Chief E.K. Clark, in ensuring peace in the region since its formation in November, 2016.

“Commend the Federal Government in granting the take-off funds for the Maritime University, Okerenkoko, which is now ready for academic activities”.

“Commend the militant groups from the Urhobo Nation for heeding PANDEF’s voice to sheath their swords and give peace a chance to allow the Federal Government time to develop the region adequately”.

“Call on the federal government to ensure transparency and fairness in the handling of the Presidential Amnesty Programme as several complains relating to marginalisation, favouritism and outright replacement of names has been made against the Gen. Boroh run amnesty programme. This if not immediately addressed has the potential of undermining the peace efforts so far recorded in the region”.

“Call on the federal government to, in line with its earlier directives, demand for the immediate relocation of the headquarters of the oil companies in Urhobo land to their places of operations. These include but not limited to SEPLAT, PAN-OCEAN, HERITAGE OIL AND NPDC”.

“Call specifically on the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) which is the exploration arm of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and which is the operator of Abura Fields, UTOROGU and Afiesere Fields to relocate to Otu-Jeremi, while SEPLAT relocate to Sapele which is its immediate area of operation”.

“Call on the Federal Government and oil companies operating in the area to immediately undertake a programme of environmental remediation, including the clean-up and the restoration of all lands and waterways that have been polluted as result of oil production activities, as well as the immediate stoppage of gas-flaring in Urhobo land”

“Call for the immediate establishment of a true federal structure of government, which allows ethnic nationalities to have full control of their resources with unrestricted opportunities to plan and develop their areas in accordance with their desires and aspirations”.

“Call for the repeal of all laws/decrees, including Petroleum Act of 1969, Associated Gas Reinjection Act of 1979, Oil Pipeline Act of 1990, Mineral Act of 1990, Land Title Vesting Decree of 1973, National Inland Waterways Authority Decree Number 13 of 1997 and all other obnoxious legislation that deprive the people of Warri and others in the Niger Delta area, the right to their land and control of their natural resources”.

“Commend the federal government in reviving the Premium Steel Company, formerly Delta Steel Company (DSC), Ovwian, Aladja, while urging the new owners to respect the terms and agreements entered with the host communities to ensure justice and sustainable peace”.

“Condemn the recent killings in Abraka, Ethiope East L.G.A., of an innocent couple on their farm by suspected Fulani herdsmen, while urging the Delta State government to immediately pass the Anti-open Grazing Bill, or provide justifiable reasons for the unwarranted and costly delay”.

“Should the State Government fails to its duty to protect lives and properties of the Urhobo People against the excesses of blood thirsty herdsmen, we will be left with no choice than to resort to self help. We plead with the government not to push the people to the wall”.

“Call on the Delta State government to without delay make public the Professor Ekoko Abednego Panel of Inquiry report on the Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh crisis, and warn against any attempt at the politicization of the crisis”.

“Support the call by PANDEF, South-South Governors and National Leaders for the restructuring of the country, and the equitable devolution of powers among the three tiers of government to reflect the federal nature of the Nigerian state, failing which political activities towards the 2019 general election will be greatly disrupted in Urho

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

N’ Delta: Urhobo youths reaffirm commitment to peace initiatives

— 11th March 2018

Ben Dunno, Warri Urhobo youths, under the auspices of the Urhobo Security Network (USN), have reiterated support to the Federal Government’s peace initiatives aimed at creating an enabling environment for the sustainable development of the Niger Delta region. The youth body which affirmed its commitment in a communique issued at the end of a two-day…

  • Taraba owes N19 billion in pensions, gratuities

    — 11th March 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo The Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Taraba Chapter, said the state government was owing its 7,902 members over N19 billion in outstanding pensions and gratuities. The Union Chairman Hassan Abubakar, disclosed this in a communique issued in Jalingo at the end of its state executive council meeting. Abubakar, who lamented that the…

  • Benue ready to receive Buhari

    — 11th March 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue State government has made adequate preparation to recieve, President Muhammadu Buhari to the state on Monday.  The State Governor Samuel Ortom while officially announcing the visit of the President to Benue State on Monday, 12th March, 2018 stated that during the visit the President would pay a courtesy call on the…

  • Access Bank offers instant jobs to 51 Gombe varsity first class graduates

    — 11th March 2018

    Ali Abare, Gombe Access Bank Plc has offered automatic employment to 51 first class graduates from the Gombe State University. Managing Director (MD) Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, made the offer while responding on behalf of three other eminent Nigerians who were also conferred with the honorary doctorate degrees of the…

  • Flour Mills commissions N50 billion Sunti Golden sugar estate in Niger

    — 11th March 2018

    Buhari, others to attend Fred Itua, Abuja Flour Mills of Nigeria, one of the market leaders in food and agro-allied products, on Thursday announced that its biggest agricultural investment in Nigeria, The Sunti Golden Sugar Estate, valued at over N50 billion, will be commissioned on the 15th of March 2018 by President Muhammadu Buhari. Located on the banks of…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share