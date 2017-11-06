The Sun News
N' Delta leaders reach out to NDA over planned attacks

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A group of Niger Delta elders, under the aegis of Pan Niger Delta People’s Congress (PNDPC), has stablished contacts with the leadership the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) over the threat of renewed hostilities and bombing of oil facilities in the region.

The NDA, through its spokesman, General Murdoch Agbinibo, had declared that the militants would resume hostilities in the region with Operation Red Economy which will target to cripple Nigeria’s economy over the foot dragging of the Federal Government in the peace process in the region.

The threat by NDA is said to have set alarm bells ringing in security circles in the Niger Delta region prompting some concerned security officials to reach out to some influential elders to talk to the militants not to throw the region into another round of crisis.

The media coordinator of the PNDPC, Olorogun Monday Whiskey confirmed that they have reached out to the leadership of the NDA with the offer to have a rethink and consider sustaining the existing peace give room for dialogue with the Federal Government.

Whiskey who explained that the people of the region are having sleepless night over the threat by the NDA said the overtures made to the militants is being looked into by the High Command of the NDA

“We reached out to them and prevailed on them that dialogue is the best option. We also told them that we believe that equity, justice and fair play. We believe the APC led Federal Government should not create room for questionable characters to negotiate base on selfish notion for the people of the region. The Niger Delta Avengers should be reasonable in their threats and the Federal Government should also be proactive on the issues of the region. We also told the Niger Delta Avengers to be reasonable and that 24 hours is not enough to resolve the demands they have made on Federal Government. We believe that the contentious issues of the region needs to time to be resolved. The Federal Government should give peace a chance and treat all sections of the country equally” he said.

‎ A source within the NDA said the militants are studying the pleadings from the Niger Delta elders and would come up with a position after a crucial meeting it would hold with its commanders from its areas of operation.

The source said oil communities are backing the NDA over its planned operation because of the attempt by some influential politicians from the Niger Delta region to hijack the oil pipeline surveillance contracts.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 6th November 2017 at 7:31 am
    There is nothing call Niger Delta leaders anymore- with Clerk, they collaborated with the enemy against south south, they sold out and has got their pound of flesh in the hands of the enemy as I said long they will go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy. Only Niger Delta Republic guarantees south south natives existence securities and freedom in this 21st century world- social, economic, political etc. Only Biafra Republic guarantees existence securities and freedom of Igbos in this 21st century world. Only Oduduwa Republic guarantees Yorubas existence securities and freedom in this 21st century world. South has Disintegrated, has Liberated. All northerners in the military, police etc. must vacate Southern Territorial Sovereign States now- dead or alive. No southern oil, gas, internal revenue etc. will again go to the enemy. God Is With Us!!!

