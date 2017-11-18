MYSTERy BABY: 2 MONTHS OLD TALKS, HEALS IN AKURE

FROM BAMIGBOLA GBOLAGUNTE, AKURE

The residence of Mr and Mrs Olusola Ajayi at Ogunajobo area along Shagari road in Akure, the Ondo State capital has turned to a Mecca of sort as people from all parts of the country thronged the house on a daily basis to catch a glimpse of their new baby, Samuel who is now popularly called “Epolongomi” (meaning, “publicise me”) following diverse miracles wrought by the two months old strange baby.

His conception and birth

The conception of the pregnancy that produced Samuel was miraculous. so was his birth. hence the diverse signs and wonders he is performing were not strange to his parents who said there had been prophecies from different men of God that the baby would be great and mighty.

According to the mother of the baby, Mrs Sakiratu Ajayi, the birth of Samuel was miraculous as she was not aware of her pregnancy until about two months to his delivery and upon discovery of the pregnancy she neither went to any hospital nor traditional child birth attendant till the baby was delivered.

She said “when I discovered that I was pregnant I rushed to get money to buy all that I needed for the new baby, but the surprising thing was that everywhere I got to, they told me some people had paid for all that I wanted to buy. I bought different baby things from three different shops and what they told me in the three different places was that somebody had paid for the goods I bought.”

Saturday Sun was reliably informed that the baby was born at the Government Health Centre, Oke-Ijebu, Akure, after his mother had earlier given birth to leaves. The leaves were the first to be delivered and after few hours, the baby was delivered at the health facility by 7pm.

Monarch steps in

Today, in Akure the baby (Samuel) has become an object of celebration as the Deji of Akure, Oba Ogunlade Aladetoyinbo had reportedly told his parents to organize another naming ceremony for the baby on his account. The new naming ceremony is expected to hold on December 2 in grand style.

No fewer than 40 people suffering from different problems including health challenges were said to have received instant healing through the spiritual powers of the baby. As a result, people from different parts of the country including the north now throng the house daily for spiritual assistance, including healing and other forms of miracles, which many of them claimed they received instantly.

Toll fees

The baby who is now called “Daddy Samuel” even by his parents, is seen by no fewer than 500 people daily. It was learnt that spiritual and religious leaders from different towns and cities across the country also queue to see the baby. To see “Daddy Samuel”, Saturday Sun learnt that it takes not less than two hours after buying a ticket sold for N500 and purchase of a sachet water for N100. It was learnt that some guests even volunteered to pay as much as N10,000 for them to see the baby. This has prompted the parents to arrange for security to protect the baby.

Mum opens up

The mother of the baby, Mrs Sakiratu Ajayi told Saturday Sun that “after few hours that I gave birth to the baby, he started shouting herbs work. I was shocked because it was strange to me. I became worried and I called some spiritualists who later prayed and told me that the baby is a great person sent by God to heal the people on earth and deliver those in bondage.

“I remembered that I met a prophet a few days to the delivery of the baby who told me that the baby inside me will be a great person who will deliver many from their problems. I never knew this would happen so soon. I thought it is after he has grown in age that the prophecy will be fulfilled.”

She confirmed that the baby has turned their house to a miracle/healing centre, even as they have also been financially empowered as a result of his powers, adding that “I was a satchet water seller before but now I sit down at home and people come to visit us. Those who visit us daily are more than 500 and they all pay us well before leaving our home.”

According to her, people from far and near have been besieging their house daily to seek spiritual assistance from the baby and they have also been sharing testimonies of what God is doing through the baby.

Father’s account

Also, the father of the baby, Mr Olusola Ajayi said “my wife gave birth after a bunch of leaves came out of her womb and we were amazed when the baby began to talk, charging us to proclaim his coming to the world.” He said the healing powers of Samuel became noticeable when a woman suffering from stroke for about five years carried him and became healed immediately.

The parents, who recently relocated from Lagos, said they had made several attempts to abort the boy’s pregnancy due to economic hardship considering the fact that they had three other boys before him. They said they are however grateful to God for sending Samuel to the world through them.

Miracle seekers react

Some of the visitors who visited the house said they were there to satisfy their curiosity and to seek spiritual assistance, as many of them had earlier doubted the powers the baby carried when they heard of him through the social media.

One of the visitors to the house, Evangelist Gabriel Oluwadamilare of Celestial Church of Christ described the baby as a true messenger of God, saying that the circumstances that surrounded his birth also happened in the Bible.

“I actually came to see the glory of God and I have no doubt about it. My stand is that what happened is true because nothing is impossible for God to do. I have come to seek spiritual solution in respect of a lady who has visited several hospitals in Lagos over bone problem in the last five years, and God has solved the problem. There is nothing fetish about the boy coming to the world with a bunch of leaves, it is just a sign from God,” he stated.

Another person, Mr Maruf Akande said the whole situation was a wonder to him. Akande, who claimed to be the manager of Samuel spiritual centre said people have been coming to the place daily and the baby’s parents have not rested due to the huge crowd that keep coming, adding that “the service rendered was free initially but we have started collecting a consultation fee of N500 per head with a view to reducing the crowd, yet they keep coming.”

“People who need help come from far places like Lagos, Abuja and even overseas and they can testify to God’s glory. For instance, a woman came from Abuja with three years pregnancy but she gave birth inside a bus conveying her back to Abuja after taking sachet water given to her here,” he added.

He stated further that the baby only spoke twice and since then he has transferred the spirit to his mother who can heal anyone each time she carried the baby. He said the baby is fed with pap and still sucks his mother’s breastmilk, adding that all guests were treated equally and fairly without any preferential treatment irrespective of status or position.

Also, Mrs Aina Bello said that her husband was a beneficiary of the wonder boy’s healing power after some hospitals rejected him because they could not diagnose his illness.

“We just discovered that my husband collapsed, all his body system became abnormal and he was in that position for six days. We have spent about N45,000 in different hospitals but the situation remained the same. Even some rejected him. But thanks to “Daddy Samuel” that God used to heal my husband. Samuel’s mother just told me, having received inspiration from him to give him sachet water and instructed me to give my husband, which I did. To my surprise, when I did as was instructed, my husband just got healed. He can walk and do normal things now,” she said.

Community benefits

The birth of Samuel had also boosted economic activities in the area as Okada riders now lead people from major roads to the house, even as food and beverage vendors are also making brisk business as visitors keep trooping to the house daily.