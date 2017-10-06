Myro to baby mama: I’m not your child’s father

Fast rising singer, Myro has denied being the father of a child a baby mama claimed she had for him.

Reacting to reports that he was involved in a paternity mess, the artiste stated that rumour-mongers would not distract him, even though he regretted the entire episode.

“Yes, I and the lady involved had something going but it’s all in the past now,” he declared. “I requested and paid for a DNA test in a lab of her choice, which she rejected until my lawyers waded into the case.

“I love kids. I see children as gifts that deserve to be shown one hundred per cent care and love. When I have one, I will not hesitate being the best dad possible. Women are special and I love them. I was raised by women and they did a great job but certain issues surround this recent development hence my insistence on a DNA test.”

Myro continued: “Meanwhile, this is a personal matter that has been very distracting. I want to tell all the rumour-mongers and haters out there to please let me be. Ever since that news broke, I have received many calls from my family and loved ones and I want to reassure them that I am on top of it.

“I am just here focused on my career as an artiste and also on the growth of the brand Myro. The test results reaching me show that I am not the father of her child. “