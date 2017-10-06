The Sun News
Latest
6th October 2017 - Myro to baby mama: I’m not your child’s father
6th October 2017 - With CREAM, I’m nurturing talents across Africa –D’banj, musician
6th October 2017 - Glo Music Tour: Day Olamide, Timaya set Ibadan on fire
6th October 2017 - How mum made me music star –Bukola Esin
6th October 2017 - What makes Beauty of Africa International Pageant unique –Daniel Opuene
6th October 2017 - Saka, Odunade, Wole Ojo set to dazzle in Hashtag 40 Million
6th October 2017 - How to create best house designs
6th October 2017 - 2017: US most expensive homes
6th October 2017 - Anambra guber: 17 candidates present manifestoes
6th October 2017 - Anambra guber: Group commends INEC, police preparedness
Home / TSWeekend / Myro to baby mama: I’m not your child’s father

Myro to baby mama: I’m not your child’s father

— 6th October 2017

Fast rising singer, Myro has denied being the father of a child a baby mama claimed she had for him.

Reacting to reports that he was involved in a paternity mess, the artiste stated that rumour-mongers would not distract him, even though he regretted the entire episode.

“Yes, I and the lady involved had something going but it’s all in the past now,” he declared. “I requested and paid for a DNA test in a lab of her choice, which she rejected until my lawyers waded into the case.

“I love kids. I see children as gifts that deserve to be shown one hundred per cent care and love. When I have one, I will not hesitate being the best dad possible. Women are special and I love them. I was raised by women and they did a great job but certain issues surround this recent development hence my insistence on a DNA test.”

Myro continued: “Meanwhile, this is a personal matter that has been very distracting. I want to tell all the rumour-mongers and haters out there to please let me be. Ever since that news broke, I have received many calls from my family and loved ones and I want to reassure them that I am on top of it.

“I am just here focused on my career as an artiste and also on the growth of the brand Myro. The test results reaching me show that I am not the father of her child. “

Post Views: 11
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join Export and Agribusiness Club today. Click Here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

How to create best house designs

— 6th October 2017

By Bill Hirsch Searching through hundreds of House Floor Plans hoping to find the perfect dream home can be a frustrating process.  You would think with so many house designs to choose from, one should be perfect. But it never really seems to work that way. Most plans are just plain bad. In others, you…

  • 2017: US most expensive homes

    — 6th October 2017

    By Anna Hopkins, Dailymail.com   This year’s most expensive lot blows previous prices out of the water, as the most expensive home listed in 2016 was a mere $150 million, but it did not sell. The heftiest sale of a home went to none other than Hugh Hefner last year, who sold his Playboy Mansion…

  • Anambra guber: 17 candidates present manifestoes

    — 6th October 2017

    From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi Seventeen of the 37 candidates from various political parties contesting the November 18, 2017 governorship election in Anambra on Wednesday presented their political manifestoes. The event took place during a debate, organised by Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Anambra State chapter. It had as its theme: “Moving Anambra forward: The task that…

  • Anambra guber: Group commends INEC, police preparedness

    — 6th October 2017

    …Urges candidates, parties to play by the  rules By Chukwudi Nweje An advocacy group, the Anambra Grassroot Movement (AGM), has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Police for their level of preparedness for the November 18, 2017 governorship election in the state. This is even as it also urged all contestants and…

  • Verbal attacks: You’re unfair to Orji Kalu, Obetta, ex-IPOB counsel tells group

    — 6th October 2017

    From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu Former counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr. Vincent Egechukwu Obetta, has condemned the attacks by the members of the group on former Abia State governor, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, who he said he ran to, to help use his political influence to get Kanu out…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share