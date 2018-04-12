The Sun News
12th April 2018 - Myanmar to get $247.89m int’l funding to fight HIV, TB, Malaria
12th April 2018 - 6 ministers quit Sri Lanka’s govt.
12th April 2018 - Return our schools, pay compensation, Anambra proprietors beg Obiano
12th April 2018 - U.S. Army trains Nigerian troops on confronting Boko Haram
12th April 2018 - 1,200 policemen promoted in Anambra command
12th April 2018 - Court restrains Lagos, Ogun, DSS, EFCC, Police from obstructing lottery operations
12th April 2018 - Gunmen abduct 3 persons in Ondo
12th April 2018 - Okorocha assures Achuzie’s children of govt’s support
12th April 2018 - Bayelsa students raise the alarm over planned protest on rumoured fee hike
12th April 2018 - FG approves N47b for road repairs
Myanmar to get $247.89m int’l funding to fight HIV, TB, Malaria

— 12th April 2018

NAN

The Global Fund will fund Myanmar through UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS) with 247.89 million dollars to combat HIV/AIDs, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria between 2018 to 2020, Myanmar News Agency reported, on Thursday.

Myanmar, the UNOPS and Save the Children signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to fight Infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDs, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria.

Under the MoU signed with the country’s Ministry of Health and Sports, Save the Children would contribute 90.85 million dollars to fight the diseases.

Myanmar had launched HIV/AIDS Flagship (UHF) project in February to be implemented in five regions and states with the highest rate of HIV infection.

With a fund of 10 million dollars and backed by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the two-year project covers Kachin and Shan states and Sagaing, Yangon and Mandalay regions.

The project aims to scale up HIV prevention, testing and treatment services by utilising Non-Governmental Organisations and private health providers for people living with HIV and drug addicts, sex workers and transgender people.

According to statistics, 224,794 people are living with HIVin Myanmar which ranked 25th on the list of countries with a high rate of HIV prevalence.

The rate of new patients with HIV infection dropped 26 per cent in 2016 from 2010, while the death toll due to AIDS-related disease plunged 52 per cent.

COMPENSATION Obiano

Return our schools, pay compensation, Anambra proprietors beg Obiano

— 12th April 2018

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has been called upon to return schools built and owned by individuals in the state but which were forcefully taken over by government after the civil war. Making the request, in Awka, during a press briefing, the Association of African Proprietors of Schools, Anambra State chapter,…

  • U.S Army

    U.S. Army trains Nigerian troops on confronting Boko Haram

    — 12th April 2018

    NAN Some 12 soldiers from the U.S. Army have trained Nigerian troops on a six-week advice-and-assist mission in Jaji, Kaduna State, Pentagon has said. The U.S. Department of Defence said  Nigerian Army’s 26th Infantry Battalion might be the next to deploy to Northeast to confront the  violent extremist organisation, Boko Haram. The department, while documenting…

  • PROMOTED Anambra

    1,200 policemen promoted in Anambra command

    — 12th April 2018

    Jeff Amaechi Agbodo, Onitsha A couple was among the 1,200  policemen decorated with their new ranks, on Wednesday, by the Anambra State Comissioner of Police, Mr. Garba Umar. The husband and wife, Effiong and Jane Ndifereke, were promoted from Sergeant to Inspector in same rank due to their dedication and committed in discharging their duties….

  • FAYOSE court

    Court restrains Lagos, Ogun, DSS, EFCC, Police from obstructing lottery operations

    — 12th April 2018

    Lukman Olabiyi Justice Mohammed Idris of  the Federal High Court,  Lagos, has restrained the Lagos and Ogun states government from disrupting the business of lottery companies for allegedly operating without the states’ licenses. Apart from the two state governments, the court also restrained the Inspector General of Police (IGP), commissioners of Police in Lagos and…

  • GUNMEN Ondo

    Gunmen abduct 3 persons in Ondo

    — 12th April 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Some gunmen, on Wednesday, reportedly abducted three persons at Nirowi forest along Old Ore-Lagos toll gate in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State. The victims, who were simply identified as Chinemere Okafor, Nnamdi Abor and Cornelius Udepe, were reportedly travelling from Owerri to Lagos when they were kidnapped by the eight-man…

