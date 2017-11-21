The Sun News
Latest
21st November 2017 - Myanmar hopes for deal with Bangladesh on Rohingya refugees – Suu Kyi
21st November 2017 - Ekwueme was a great Nigerian – Gov. Ortom
21st November 2017 - Maryam Sanda arrested for stabbing ex-PDP national chair’s son to death
21st November 2017 - BREAKING: Kaduna education commissioner, Prof. Nok is dead
21st November 2017 - Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa calls on Mugabe to step down
21st November 2017 - Iranian president declares end of Islamic State
21st November 2017 - Ambode mourns death of Ekwueme
21st November 2017 - JUST IN: Suicide bomber kills 30 in Adamawa as Gov. Bindow calls for calm
21st November 2017 - Fayose signs anti-cultism bill into law
21st November 2017 - Liberia’s election petition panel trashes Brumskine’s fraud allegations
Home / World News / Myanmar hopes for deal with Bangladesh on Rohingya refugees – Suu Kyi

Myanmar hopes for deal with Bangladesh on Rohingya refugees – Suu Kyi

— 21st November 2017

Myanmar’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi said on Tuesday she hopes talks with Bangladesh this week will result in a memorandum of understanding on the “safe and voluntary return” of Rohingya Muslims who fled to Bangladesh in the past three months.

A counter-insurgency operation launched in Myanmar’s Rakhine State has driven more than 600,000 Rohingya out of the Buddhist-majority country since late August.

Rights groups have accused Myanmar’s military of atrocities, including mass rape, against Rohingya during the clearance operation.

“We can’t say whether it has happened or not. As a responsibility of the government, we have to make sure that it won’t happen,” Suu Kyi told reporters in response to a question about human rights violations at the end of a meeting of senior officials at an Asia-Europe Meeting, or ASEM, in Myanmar’s capital Naypyitaw.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her less than two-year old civilian government has faced heavy international criticism for its response to the crisis, though it has no control over the generals it has to share power with under Myanmar’s transition to power after decades of military rule.

Turning to the question of repatriation of Rohingya, Suu Kyi said discussions would be held with the Bangladesh foreign minister on Wednesday and Thursday. Officials from both countries began discussions last month on how to process applications by Rohingya wanting to return to Myanmar.

“We hope that this would result in an MOU signed quickly, which would enable us to start the safe and voluntarily return of all of those who have gone across the border,” Suu Kyi said.

The Nobel laureate did not use the term “Rohingya”. Myanmar rejects use of the term for the Muslim minority, which is not on an official list of the country’s ethnic groups.

The Rohingya are largely stateless and many people in Myanmar view them as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

Suu Kyi said Myanmar would follow the framework of an agreement reached in the 1990s to cover the earlier repatriation of Rohingya, who had fled to Bangladesh to escape previous bouts of ethnic violence.

That agreement did not address the citizenship status of Rohingya, and Bangladesh has been pressing for a repatriation process that provided Rohingya with more safeguards this time.

“It’s on the basis of residency…this was agreed by the two governments long time ago with success, so this will be formula we will continue to follow,” she said.

Earlier talks between the two countries reached a broad agreement to work out a repatriation deal, but a senior Myanmar official later accused Bangladesh of dragging its feet in order to secure funding from aid agencies for hosting the refugees.

It was hard to tell exactly how close Myanmar and Bangladesh were to an agreement, Suu Kyi said.

Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s state counsellor and foreign affairs minister, said the country was doing everything it could to “make sure security is maintained” in Rakhine, but warned that “it takes time” to resolve the issues there. It was unclear, however, whether a safe return was possible, or advisable, for the thousands of Rohingya women and children still stranded on the beaches trying to flee hunger and instability in Rakhine.

Myanmar intends to resettle most refugees who return in new “model villages”, rather than on the land they previously occupied, an approach the United Nations has criticized in the past as effectively creating permanent camps.  REUTERS (Todayonline)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ekwueme was a great Nigerian – Gov. Ortom

— 21st November 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has described the death of former Nigeria’s Vice President, Dr Alex Ekwueme as a huge loss to the nation and Africa at large. In a message of commiseration signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, Governor Ortom posited that the late Ekwueme was a…

  • Maryam Sanda arrested for stabbing ex-PDP national chair’s son to death

    — 21st November 2017

    The Nigerian Police has confirmed the arrest of Maryam Sanda for allegedly stabbing her husband, Haliru Bello to death. Bello, 35, son of Haliru Bello, a former chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has been buried according to Islamic rites in Abuja, after prayers at the National Mosque. Police Public Relations Officer, DPS Anjuguri…

  • BREAKING: Kaduna education commissioner, Prof. Nok is dead

    — 21st November 2017

    Reports reaching Daily Sun now indicates that Kaduna State Commissioner of Education, Prof. Andrew Jonathan Nok is dead. Details later… Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here! Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income…

  • Ambode mourns death of Ekwueme

    — 21st November 2017

    Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Monday, expressed sadness over the demise of the first Vice President of Nigeria and elder statesman, Dr. Alex Ekwueme. Ekwueme, who was the first elected Vice-President of Nigeria in office from 1979 to 1983 died in a London Hospital at the age of 85 after a brief illness….

  • JUST IN: Suicide bomber kills 30 in Adamawa as Gov. Bindow calls for calm

    — 21st November 2017

    From: BillyGraham Abel, Yola It was a dark Tuesday in Mubi town of Adamawa State as a teenage suicide bomber reportedly killed over 30 persons. The state police command said that  the suicide attack occurred around 5:20a.m local time, at Kunu Araha, a suburb in Mubi North. It was allegedly triggered by a yet to…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share