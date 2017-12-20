The Sun News
Latest
20th December 2017 - Myanmar blocks UN rights investigator just before planned visit
20th December 2017 - At 55, Saraki’s a distinguished Nigerian – Buhari
20th December 2017 - Chinese company to make toilet paper from panda faeces
20th December 2017 - Philippine navy chief sacked for ‘jeopardising’ frigate deal
20th December 2017 - Ahead Christmas: Foodstuff prices drop in Enugu
20th December 2017 - Ambode launches 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem, Appeal Fund
20th December 2017 - New Zealand to make medicinal cannabis accessible to citizens
20th December 2017 - Group tasks House of Reps on people-oriented laws
20th December 2017 - Stakeholders divided over proposed ban of Okada, tricycles in Lagos
20th December 2017 - DRC humanitarian crisis most neglected in 2017 – Aid agencies
Home / World News / Myanmar blocks UN rights investigator just before planned visit

Myanmar blocks UN rights investigator just before planned visit

— 20th December 2017

Myanmar has told the UN independent investigator into human rights in the country that it will not cooperate with her or grant her access to the country for the rest of her tenure.

Ms Yanghee Lee, UN special rapporteur, said in a statement that she had been due to visit in January to assess human rights across Myanmar, including abuses against Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine State.

“This declaration of non-cooperation with my mandate can only be viewed as a strong indication that there must be something terribly awful happening in Rakhine, as well as in the rest of the country,” she said.

According to UN estimates, 436,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Buddhist-majority Myanmar since Aug. 25 when entire villages were destroyed in Myanmar’s Rakhine State as part of a military crackdown.

Grandi said the people he met, including those who had just arrived, were deeply traumatised by the violence they experienced before leaving for Bangladesh.

“I heard very harrowing stories of loss, of violence that they suffered,’’ he said.

He added that many women and children suffered physical and sexual assaults, intimidation and other forms of brutality.

“In Bangladesh, they are still exposed to enormous hardship.

“Aid agencies working in the region have been trying to budget resources for the next six month,” Grandi said.

(Source: Reuters/NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

At 55, Saraki’s a distinguished Nigerian – Buhari

— 20th December 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki as he celebrated his 55th birthday. In a birthday message, President Buhari described Saraki as a distinguished Nigerian who had made his mark in the political scene of Nigeria. President Buhari wrote on his twitter handle @MBuhari: “Happy 55th birthday to…

  • Ahead Christmas: Foodstuff prices drop in Enugu

    — 20th December 2017

    Barely one week to Christmas festivities, prices of foodstuff, especially local rice, have decreased considerably in some markets in Enugu State, it has been reported. A survey conducted by a NAN correspondent in some markets in Enugu on Wednesday showed that different brands of local rice, including stoned and de-stoned as well as short and…

  • Ambode launches 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem, Appeal Fund

    — 20th December 2017

    From: Moshood Adebayo Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Wednesday, launched the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance  Emblem and Appeal Fundm, at the Government House, Alausa, Ikeja, in the state capital. Details later… Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450….

  • Group tasks House of Reps on people-oriented laws

    — 20th December 2017

    A non-governmental group, the Global Youth Scheme Acquisition and Poverty Eradication Organisation (GYSAPEO), has called on the House of Representatives to focus more on enacting people oriented laws rather than those that would cut off the people at the grassroots from governance. Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the organization, Emmanuel Ozegbe, made the…

  • Stakeholders divided over proposed ban of Okada, tricycles in Lagos

    — 20th December 2017

    Stakeholders in the transport sector have expressed divergent opinions over outright ban on motorcycle and tricycle operations in Lagos State. Speaking at a Public Hearing on A Bill for a Law to Consolidate all Laws Relating to the Transport Sector, the stakeholders called for restrictions of motor cycles and tricycles from highways instead of outright…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share