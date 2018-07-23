– The Sun News
Latest
23rd July 2018 - Stadium sell out: Chelsea v Glory to draw record crowd
23rd July 2018 - 2019: Governorship aspirant promises new dawn in Delta
23rd July 2018 - My yearly football competition, way to disengage them from illicit activities, says Amb. Eletu-Odibo
23rd July 2018 - 2019 elections: INEC trains staff
23rd July 2018 - Imo NBA protests police invasion of court, assault on colleagues
23rd July 2018 - Studying cancer in animals might help cure humans: research
23rd July 2018 - Thugs, not police, barricaded Delta APC secretariat – Erue
23rd July 2018 - German soccer body rejects Ozil’s racism accusations
23rd July 2018 - Nigerian envoy urges illegal migrants to key into voluntary repatriation by Swiss govt
23rd July 2018 - Man kills lover over condoms in Benin
Home / Sports / My yearly football competition, way to disengage them from illicit activities, says Amb. Eletu-Odibo
FOOTBALL

My yearly football competition, way to disengage them from illicit activities, says Amb. Eletu-Odibo

— 23rd July 2018

Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Ambassador (Prince) Kazeem Eletu-Odibo, on Sunday, at the finals of the 4th Prince Kazeem Eletu Odibo Football Competition at Lagos Campos Square stadium said the competition was borne out of his penchant to disengage youths from their illicit activities in the society.

Eletu-Odibo has become a household name with his philanthropic gestures for sport development and youth empowerment has endeared him to youths. The competition is a platform where talents are discovered and exposed to greater stardom for sustainable future engagement and nation building.

Speaking with Daily Sun on Sunday, Eletu-Odibo said he would continue in the effort of taking the boys out of the street to fulfill their dreams of becoming soccer star in life and to be useful for themselves, their family and the country at large.

He as well promised that the fifth edition of the tournament would be better and more interesting, saying the discovered talented football stars who emerged through the platform of Prince Kazeem Eletu Foundation (PKEF) will begin professional football across Europe.

READ ALSO: Imo NBA protests police invasion of court, assault on colleagues

Also speaking at the final kick off between T. Boys FC and Life Goes on FC, the chairman of the occasion, Otunba Tomori Williams, thanked the facilitator of the event and God for making the competition a success.

According to him, “I’m highly delighted to be part of this football competition. My engagement in the tournament is more becoming a partnership with Ambassador Eletu as what he does is what I’m doing and the reason I’m here to grace the occasion and also to honour Eletu.

“The initiative is a potential mean to take kids out of the streets and disengage them from their illicit lifestyle and make them to be part of the society by making them contribute to the societal development.

” Vices in our society is growing day by day. The best way to abate this is to put little resources in projects like this to take them off the street and make them productive in life”, he stated.

Meanwhile, at the final match, the ‘Life Goes on FC’ beats T. Boys FC with 2-0. Also, dignitaries like Hon. Bolaji Pitan, Mr. Frank Emeka, Alhaji Samsondeen Ogunkoya, Alhaji Lateef Oluwanishola and five other received awards for their contributions to sport development.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019 elections

2019 elections: INEC trains staff

— 23rd July 2018

NAN The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Monday, began a five-day training programme for its personnel ahead of the 2019 elections. The National Commissioner, INEC, Mr Muhammed Haruna, while declaring the workshop open, said the training was with the support of the European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES) Haruna said the training was meant…

  • IMO NBA

    Imo NBA protests police invasion of court, assault on colleagues

    — 23rd July 2018

    George Onyejiuwa, Owerri Members of the Nigeria Bar Association across Imo State, on Monday, boycotted court sittings, as they staged a protest over police invasion of the Ngor Okpala Magistrate and an alleged assault on the chief Magistrate, Ngozi Onyenemezu and two of their members, Emma Eke and Chukwuemeka Anyanwu. As early as 8:00a.m, lawyers…

  • THUGS

    Thugs, not police, barricaded Delta APC secretariat – Erue

    — 23rd July 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba The factional chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Delta State, Prophet Jones Erue, has alleged that thugs, sponsored by his opponents had, last Friday, barricaded the state secretariat of the party and prevented him from performing the inauguration of the state executive committee. Erue said his party members had to…

  • envoy

    Nigerian envoy urges illegal migrants to key into voluntary repatriation by Swiss govt

    — 23rd July 2018

    NAN Amb. Baba Magudu, Nigeria’s envoy to Switzerland on Monday in Bern, urged migrants who have failed in their bids for asylum or are stranded to key into the Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration Programme of the Swiss government to return home and contribute to  nation’s development. Under the programme, illegal migrants are repatriated to…

  • LOVER

    Man kills lover over condoms in Benin

    — 23rd July 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin ‎A 38-year-old mother of three has been killed by her jealous lover in Benin-City, Edo State capital, after he allegedly found male condoms in the deceased’s handbag. The victim, Gladys Okoh, a divorcee, was said to have been stabbed with a kitchen knife thrice in her stomach in her aged mother’s room…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share