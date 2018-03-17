The Sun News
Latest
17th March 2018 - My wife was shocked day she discovered I was an actor –Alex Usifo
17th March 2018 - I can stay months without sex – Sylvia Anyanwu, actress
17th March 2018 - I don’t cry over heartbreaks – Paschaline Alex, actress
17th March 2018 - The Eve, movie with fresh perspective – Femi Odugbemi, producer
17th March 2018 - Our plans for Ojaja Talent Hunt – Babajide Fadairo
17th March 2018 - Hard Work Is The Secret Of Success – Ex-Minister, Nike Akande
17th March 2018 - Questioning your self-worth because he’s cheating
17th March 2018 - My Brief Life : Stephen Hawking, A Genius Now Dead
17th March 2018 - North will resist restructuring of Nigeria – Prof Ango Abdullahi
17th March 2018 - I can’t see Buhari losing 2019 election – Tony Momoh
Home / Entertainment / My wife was shocked day she discovered I was an actor –Alex Usifo

My wife was shocked day she discovered I was an actor –Alex Usifo

— 17th March 2018

Ifechi Okoh

Famous for his clean-shaven head, veteran actor, Alex Omiagbo Usifo has been missing in action for quite a long time, thus raising eyebrows among his numerous fans and admirers.

Entertainer recently secured an interview with the thespian, which actually unearthed what took him away from Nollywood for long. He also talked about other interesting issues. Enjoy it.

You’ve been missing in action for quite some time, where have you been?    

I actually went back to school to do my Ph.D at Babcock University. I read Information and Resources Management. I specialised in Knowledge Management. During the period, I was still going out to shoot movies. What you can say is that I have not been featuring in movies frequently. I had my convocation in June last year and I have been shooting since then. As I am talking to you, I have other scripts that I am studying with the aim of taking part in the productions.

Which are your most challenging roles?

There is no role that is not challenging, because they all involve acting. For you to portray well the character in your script, you have to understand the script, get into the character, and master your lines, while the director is on set barking out instructions.  Actors are expected to get the lines right by all means. This can only be achieved through rigorous repeats, so as to get the expected result. Hence, everybody involved in the production must be committed and serious, no matter how minor the roles might be.

You are fond of playing the bad guy, why?

Choosing a role is solely the producer’s prerogative. You are not the one to choose the role you want to play as an actor. The producer auditions every actor for roles and assigns you any one he deems fit, judging from your looks. So, my clean-shaven head is the producer or director’s handiwork because they always gave me the role that required me to be clean-shaven. That was how my current look came about. However, it has not affected my versatility as an actor.

How did you start acting?

It all started as a little boy during my primary school days at Akintola Methodist School, Ibadan, Oyo State. I continued acting in my secondary school where I formed the Literary and Debating Society, and the drama group. Even while I was at University of Lagos, I also took part in productions. I was in Larry Williams’ Play House. You can see from the picture painted that I did not stumble on acting.

What was the reaction of your wife to your clean-shaven head?

(Laughter) Oh yes, I have always had my hair clean-shaven as an actor when I started playing the bad guy. It was that time I met my wife. She did not know that I was the actor she has been seeing on screen. Funny enough, she was not watching me on television then. It was after we had met that she realised that, ‘oh this guy is the actor I have been seeing on television’. I think she was in a salon one day when people were talking about me, they were reacting to a story Climax magazine, then one of the hottest soft sell magazines, did on me. I was in that magazine and she saw a copy of it, so that was how she confirmed that I was an actor. She did not marry me because I was acting; rather she fell in love with me as somebody who appealed to her. How did she react to my clean-shaven head? There was no reaction of any sort. She believed I was doing a professional job, a job that requires me to clean-shave always

Do you have plans to become a movie director?

Yes, this is expected as a veteran actor. However, I have a lot of things drawn up for now, especially in the area of production. About three or four years ago, I produced a soap in Benin entitled, Hard Strings, it’s about 32 episodes. I was the producer and artistic director. I also produced for somebody who came from Bahamas. I am a member of Director Guild of Nigeria (DGN).

What’s your golden advice for young actors?

They have to look inwards; they don’t have to do it because others are doing it. They have to search themselves properly, if they can actually do it. There are people that do not actually belong to this industry. If they have something to offer, then they should hold on to that thing. And they have to be very diligent, disciplined and they must have confidence in themselves. Also, they must have confidence in God. God will certainly direct them to the right people. But they should not go about it desperately.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

North will resist restructuring of Nigeria – Prof Ango Abdullahi

— 17th March 2018

Professor Ango Abdullahi, is a former spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and recently elected the Leader of the forum. In this interview with PAUL ORUDE in Bauchi, the former Vice Chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, speaks on the focus of NEF under his leadership. He has harsh words for Northern Governors, who he…

  • I can’t see Buhari losing 2019 election – Tony Momoh

    — 17th March 2018

    •PDP now a regional party Former Minister of Information, Prince Tony Momoh has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will win the 2019 presidential election despite criticisms in some quarters against his administration. Among other issues in this interview with WILLY EYA, he also examines why insecurity persists in the country. Ahead of next year’s general…

  • Why Igbo is not doing well in Nigerian politics – Obiano

    — 17th March 2018

    The Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano has given reasons the Igbo have failed to excel in national politics, saying that they would need to join hands as brothers and sisters to make an impact. He also looked at his party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and its efforts to win governorship elections in…

  • Opposition to my gov ambition baseless –Uche Nwosu, Okorocha’s son-in-law

    — 17th March 2018

    He has been in the news of late for a single reason: his aspiration to succeed his father-in-law as Imo governor. Chief of Staff, Imo Government House, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, to many is just the son-in-law to Governor Rochas Okorocha but unknown to them, both had similar backgrounds, experiencing the rough road to success. In…

  • President Buhari condoles with Christians over Bishop Bagobiri’s passing

    — 16th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari is condoling with Christians, particularly the Catholic faithful, over the passing of the Bishop of Kafanchan Catholic Diocese, the Most Rev. Joseph Danlami Bagobiri, who was buried on Thursday. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said, the President, in his…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share