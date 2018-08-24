My vision for Sokoto people – Yabo, guber aspirant— 24th August 2018
Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto
A leading governorship aspirant in Sokoto State on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Faruk Malami Yabo, has promised to uplift the State from its current socio-economic woes if elected as the governor in 2019.
Yabo, a two-time commissioner of Finance and then Local Government Development and Community Development under the immediate past government, in the state, also promised to deploy technology in tackling social vices and other crimes in the State.
He stated this, on Thursday, during an audience with the leadership of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Sokoto State council led by its Chairman, Comrade Isah Abubakar Shuni.
Yabo decried that the socio-economic development of the state remained stagnant under the present administration due to lack of vision at the inception.
He argued that the government of the day was not prepared to govern but was handed the state on a platter of gold. He maintained that that is why it could not have any tangible to show the last three years.
Yabo also alleged the incumbent Governor Aminu Tambuwal came in unprepared and without a vision and viable policies and programmes that could generate wealth, create jobs and enhance revenue generation.
He wondered why the present administration would earmark an unrealistic budget plan and expect good result.
“The state is generating about N70 billion annually and someone is making a budget of over N200 billion which is unrealistic,” he said
Yabo disclosed that he had understudied the state and know how best to uplift it’s both economy and agricultural potentials longed before now.
The aspirant, therefore, promised the people of the state of his vision to salvage the state from its current situation to greater heights.
Yabo said that his government if put in place would engage professionals as well as academicians in deploying their research works to improve the standard of the state, especially in the area of job creation, industries development and agriculture.
“There must be deliberate policies and platforms from which these research assets done by academicians can be commercialised and you can do that when you link them to industries that are available in the state.
“We doesn’t really need only technology to solve our problems. We can equally deploy research works to tackle some of these issues like election malpractices and the rest.
“This may just be a constructed ideas from an academician which can benefit the state and country at large.”
He also listed President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievements within the last three years which include improved security, fighting of corruption and agricultural development.
Yabo advised the electorate to embrace the ongoing voters registration exercise and also urged those in possession of valid voter card to come out enmasse and vote for the APC in the forthcoming general elections.
Speaking on his agricultural blueprint, Yabo admitted that the sector must take a transition from the traditional method of farming but in a gradual process.
He continued, “I agreed that there must be a transition from where we want to be. In other countries, institutional farming had always been part of them but we will gradually modernise the process to merchandise method because of the economy security we have where only locals involve in farm productions.”
