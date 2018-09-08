My Thank-You song for Aretha

This is my song for you, my thank-you song wherever you may be. The world has lost a queen, the queen of songs, the ‘Queen of Soul,’ the queen of everything you surveyed, the queen whose music was the anthem of my youth, my secondary school days in Ghana, when we smooched and danced to Rock Steady, Think, Spanish Harlem, Don’t Play That Song For Me and other soulful Gospel-inspired spiritual songs from your angelic voice, you Queen Aretha Franklin, the diva now gone with your swansong.

The world has lost a queen but heaven has gained an angel who will join the heavenly choir to be singing: “Holy, Holy, Holy” to you the Almighty Father of creation whom I have come to thank this morning. Thank you for all the special people, the geniuses that you created in all spheres and unleashed on the world, stars now gone but whose impact we can still feel. Thank you for Steve Jobs who ate the forbidden Apple from the tree of knowledge, whose small but powerful invention, the iPhone, enables me to listen to any music I want in this world today at the click of the button.

Thank you for Martin Luther King who had a dream of an equal and just world devoid of racism, Ku Klux Klan (KKK) and Nazi killers. Thank you for Nelson Mandela who went to jail to free his people to create a rainbow nation. Thank you for Mohammed Ali, the greatest boxer ever. Thank you for Michael Jackson, the King of pop. Thank you for Miles Davies, my favourite jazz trumpeter. Thank you for Fela, the pride of Nigeria loved by the French President Emmanuel Macron. Thank you for Bob Marley, the reggae king even in the grave.