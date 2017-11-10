The Sun News
Latest
10th November 2017 - My successor equal to task – UNILAG VC
10th November 2017 - HAPPENING NOW: IPOB members rally in Onitsha
10th November 2017 - Courageous passengers arrest armed robber in Benue
10th November 2017 - Bayelsa Govt. inaugurates direct labour agency to tackle youths unemployment
10th November 2017 - Imo govt. urged to resolve Eziama community autonomous status
10th November 2017 - Anambra polls: Senate INEC c’ttee says Nov. 18 date sacrosanct
10th November 2017 - PDP chair: I’ll return party to people if elected, says Gbenga Daniel
10th November 2017 - Udi council APC calls for by-election boycott
10th November 2017 - Gov. Bello extends 24-hrs curfew in Kogi Central
10th November 2017 - BREAKING: Buhari, CAN leaders in secret meeting
Home / National / My successor equal to task – UNILAG VC

My successor equal to task – UNILAG VC

— 10th November 2017

Prof. Rahamon Bello, the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos, says he is confident that his successor will build on his achievements.

Prof. Bello gave the assurance at a forum, in Lagos.

Prof. Bello, the 11th vice-chancellor of Unilag, will end his five-year tenure on Saturday.

He will be succeeded by Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic).

“I thank Allah for the opportunity to head one of the best universities in the world.

“The person taking over from me is not new to the institution’s administration at the highest level because he was one of my deputies for more than two years.

“My successor is grounded in Unilag culture in all facets” he said.

Bello said that he would want Ogundipe to improve online checking of students’ results.

“Today, parents can check their wards’ performances online; this is a project my successor was much involved in nurturing.

“He will also have to improve on staff welfare by sustaining the policy of not paying a percentage of salary in a month as some institutions do.’’

Bello said that his successor understood the importance of leadership development among students.

“I am sure he appreciates what we have done so far to revitalise students’ unionism and ensured it serves its purpose and not be a source of advancing deviant behaviour.’’

He urged sustenance of the meeting of the university’s management and workers’ unions.

“This has been a very viable medium to maintain industrial harmony in our university,” he said.

He described the position of a vice-chancellor as tension-soaked but expressed satisfaction that his administration was result-oriented. (NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

My successor equal to task – UNILAG VC

— 10th November 2017

Prof. Rahamon Bello, the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos, says he is confident that his successor will build on his achievements. Prof. Bello gave the assurance at a forum, in Lagos. Prof. Bello, the 11th vice-chancellor of Unilag, will end his five-year tenure on Saturday. He will be succeeded by Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, Deputy Vice…

  • HAPPENING NOW: IPOB members rally in Onitsha

    — 10th November 2017

    Some members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) are currently marching across major roads in Onitsha, the commercial city of Anambra State ahead of the November 18, gubernatorial election in the state. Details later … Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started…

  • Courageous passengers arrest armed robber in Benue

    — 10th November 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A 30-year-old father of five, Terngu Nave, have been apprehended by courageous passengers during a robbery operation in Abua Mbagwen in Buruku Local Government Area of Benue State. According to the suspect who spoke with newsmen at the state Police Command, his three-man gang had stormed the Gboko/ Katsina major highway…

  • Bayelsa Govt. inaugurates direct labour agency to tackle youths unemployment

    — 10th November 2017

    The Bayelsa Government, on Friday, inaugurated the state Direct Labour Agency as a platform to engage the teeming youths of the state in direct labour jobs and stimulate the state’s economy. The Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral John Jonah (rtd), inaugurated the board of the agency in his conference room at Government House, Yenagoa. The 16-member…

  • Imo govt. urged to resolve Eziama community autonomous status

    — 10th November 2017

    A traditional ruler in Imo State, Ichie Okwuruka Otugeme, has called on the state government to resolve the autonomous status of Eziama community in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area. Otugeme said, in Lagos, on Friday, that the unresolved status of the community and its headship had created unnecessary tension among adjoining communities in the area….

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share