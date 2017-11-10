My successor equal to task – UNILAG VC

Prof. Rahamon Bello, the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos, says he is confident that his successor will build on his achievements.

Prof. Bello gave the assurance at a forum, in Lagos.

Prof. Bello, the 11th vice-chancellor of Unilag, will end his five-year tenure on Saturday.

He will be succeeded by Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic).

“I thank Allah for the opportunity to head one of the best universities in the world.

“The person taking over from me is not new to the institution’s administration at the highest level because he was one of my deputies for more than two years.

“My successor is grounded in Unilag culture in all facets” he said.

Bello said that he would want Ogundipe to improve online checking of students’ results.

“Today, parents can check their wards’ performances online; this is a project my successor was much involved in nurturing.

“He will also have to improve on staff welfare by sustaining the policy of not paying a percentage of salary in a month as some institutions do.’’

Bello said that his successor understood the importance of leadership development among students.

“I am sure he appreciates what we have done so far to revitalise students’ unionism and ensured it serves its purpose and not be a source of advancing deviant behaviour.’’

He urged sustenance of the meeting of the university’s management and workers’ unions.

“This has been a very viable medium to maintain industrial harmony in our university,” he said.

He described the position of a vice-chancellor as tension-soaked but expressed satisfaction that his administration was result-oriented. (NAN)