My son’s death a grave loss –Tinubu

BY TUNDE THOMAS

National Leader of the All Progressives Congresss, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President , Bukola Saraki, members of the House of Representatives, APC leaders, traditional rulers and other Nigerians for their sympathy, and display of support over the loss of his eldest son, Kazeem Olajide Babajide, who passed away last Wednesday.

In a statement personally signed by the APC National leader, which was released yesterday, Tinubu described his deceased son as a highly intelligent person with a vibrant personality and a zest for life and who followed his own course and made his own way on his own terms, but was taken away by cardiac arrest when it seemed he had so much life to still live.

“This is a reminder that we must live each day to its best as none of us know when our last day shall be. Mortality comes upon us all. We have no choice in that but we do have a choice whether we shall be good or bad, just or unjust. Let us all strive toward the best in ourselves’’, Tinubu declared.

On why he travelled to London, Tinubu said; “Jide lived for so long in London and there he has left behind a darling wife and three precious boys. My wife Remi and I have gone to London to be with them at this painful time to support and help them. Please excuse our absence from Lagos for a while, but it is essential that we are with them. I have suffered a grave loss that no parent would like to bear. As a father, I must spend time putting my arms around the family he has left behind’’.