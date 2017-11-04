The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / My son’s death a grave loss –Tinubu

My son’s death a grave loss –Tinubu

— 4th November 2017

BY TUNDE THOMAS

National Leader of the All Progressives Congresss, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President , Bukola Saraki, members of the House of Representatives, APC leaders, traditional rulers and  other Nigerians for their sympathy, and display of support over the loss of his eldest son, Kazeem Olajide Babajide, who passed away last  Wednesday.

In a statement personally signed by the APC  National leader, which was released yesterday, Tinubu described his deceased son as a highly intelligent person with a vibrant personality and a zest for life and who  followed his own course and made his own way on his own terms, but  was taken away by cardiac arrest when it seemed he had so much life to still live.

“This is a reminder that we must live each day to its best as none of us know when our last day shall be. Mortality comes upon us all. We have no choice in that but we do have a choice whether we shall be good or bad, just or unjust. Let us all strive toward the best in ourselves’’, Tinubu declared.

On why he travelled to London, Tinubu said; “Jide lived for so long in London and there he has left behind a darling wife and three precious boys. My wife Remi and I have gone to London to be with them at this painful time to support and help them. Please excuse our absence from Lagos for a while, but it is essential that we are with them. I have suffered a grave loss that no parent would like to bear. As a father, I must spend time putting my arms around the family he has left behind’’.

    You will see more calamity if you refuse to change with your evil ways and greedy life style of manipulation. You will never go unpunished for the murder of Funsho Williams.

Latest

We establish more tertiary institutions to address education imbalance – Dankwambo

— 4th November 2017

Governor Ibrahim Damkwambo of Gombe State, on Friday, said the establishment of additional tertiary institutions in the state was aimed at addressing education imbalance between Gombe and other states in the country. Dankwambo, who disclosed this during interactive session with newsmen in Gombe, said the state government had secured licence to establish University of Science…

  • Ex-militants thank Buhari for prompt payment of tuition fees, allowances

    — 4th November 2017

    Students sponsored by the Office of the Presidential Amnesty Programme in the United States have commended the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for sustaining the Amnesty Programme and the peace in the Niger-Delta region. A statement by Jimmy Iwezu, leader of the Amnesty Students in the US. also dissociated the group from a planned protest…

  • 2019: I’m ready for Atiku, others- Buhari

    — 4th November 2017

    •President rejects APC automatic ticket BY FEMI BABAFEMI President Muhammadu Buhari has thrown an open challenge to his All Progressives Congress, APC, to free the space for other leaders of the ruling party who are eyeing his seat in the 2019 contest. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar leads the pack of APC chieftains who have…

  • NPFL: Akwa United resumes, Maikaba calls for discipline, dedication

    — 4th November 2017

    Stories by George Aluo AKWA United Players have resumed training for the new sea- son even as Coach Abdu Maikaba has called for discipline and dedication as “we prepare for the season ahead”. The pioneer Aiteo Cup Champions who will be representing the Country in next year’s CAF Confederation Cup alongside Enyimba International Football Club…

  • Ohanaeze Ndigbo demands probe of Kanu’s disappearance

    — 4th November 2017

    From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has charged the Federal government to investigate the sudden disappearance of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr Nnamdi Kanu. The organization said the Federal Government must be ready to produce Kanu as he suddenly disappeared from his residence after the military staged…

