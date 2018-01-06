My son now stable, Aisha Buhari thanks Nigerians

(Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye – ABUJA)

The Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has spoken for the first time since her son, Yusuf, had a motorbike accident that left him with a head injury and a broken limb on December 26th, 2017 in Gwarimpa, Abuja.

Yusuf has been receiving treatment at Cedarcrest Hospital, located in Gudu District, Abuja, where dignitaries have been pouring in to sympathize with the first family over the incident.

Presidential Villa Staff as well as other dignitaries to the Villa have also held prayer sessions for Yusuf’s quick recovery.

In a “thank you” message she posted on her verified Instagram page, @aishambuhari, Mrs. Buhari thanked all Nigerians for their prayers and the medical team who she said ensured that Yusuf remains stable while receiving treatment.

She also disclosed that the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, is chairing the medical team attending to her son.

The message read, “On behalf of my family, I will like to thank well-meaning Nigerians for their prayers in the past week.

“Special thanks to the team of doctors and specialists who have worked tirelessly to ensure that my son Yusuf remains stable, most especially Nurse Eze Doris Eberechukwu of Nisa Premier; the medical team chaired by the Honourable Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Folorunsho Adewole; the team of neurosurgeons, Prof. Temitayo Sokunbi; Prof. B.B. Shehu; Dr. Biodun Ogunbo and Assistant Prof. M.Raji Mahmud; the team of orthopaedic surgeons, Dr. Felix Ogedengbe and Dr. Akinola; the intensivists, Dr. Simon Esangbedo; the Personal Physician to the President, Dr. Suhayb Sanusi; my personal physician, Dr. M. Kamal and the nurses have all ensured that he remains stable while receiving treatment.

“Also many thanks to Dr. Jaf Momoh, CMD of National Hospital Abuja and his team for their continuous support.”

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, had in a statement said the President’s son had undergone a successful surgery and was in a stable state.