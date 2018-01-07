The Sun News
Latest
7th January 2018 - My son now stable, Aisha Buhari thanks Nigerians
7th January 2018 - Aiteo/CAF award : Amuneke thumbs up CAF 
7th January 2018 - …Drogba’s phone stolen in Ghana
7th January 2018 - Tributes pour in for Guinea legend Papa Camara
7th January 2018 - Liverpool, Barca agree £142m Coutinho deal
7th January 2018 - Mourinho accuses Conte of match fixing
7th January 2018 - NFF holds seminar for match commissioners
7th January 2018 - Brisbane International: Kyrgios, Harrison battle for title
7th January 2018 - Onyekuru returns to Everton from Anderlecht loan
7th January 2018 - Joshua takes on daunting zip line ride in Dubai
Home / Cover / National / My son now stable, Aisha Buhari thanks Nigerians

My son now stable, Aisha Buhari thanks Nigerians

— 7th January 2018

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Wife of the President, Mrs. Ai- sha Buhari has spoken for the first time since her son, Yusuf, had a motorbike accident that left him with a head injury and broken limb on December 26, 2017 at Gwarimpa, Abuja.

Yusuf has been receiving treatment at Cedarcrest Hos- pital, located in Gudu District, Abuja, where dignitaries have been pouring in to sympathise with the first family over the incident.

Presidential Villa staff as well as other dignitaries to the Villa have also held prayer sessions for Yusuf’s quick recovery.

In a “thank you” message she posted on her verified Ins- tagram page, @aishambuhari, Mrs Buhari thanked all Nige- rians for their prayers and the medical team who she said en- sured that Yusuf remains stable while receiving treatment.

She also disclosed that the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, is chairing the medi- cal team attending to her son.

The message read, “On be- half of my family, I will like to thank well-meaning Nigeri- ans for their prayers in the past weeks.

“Special thanks to the team of doctors and specialists who have worked tirelessly to en- sure that my son, Yusuf remains stable, most especially Nurse Eze Doris Eberechukwu of Nisa Premier; the medical team chaired by the Honourable Min- ister of Health, Prof. Isaac Fol- orunsho Adewole; the team of neurosurgeons, Prof. Temitayo Sokunbi; Prof. B.B. Shehu; Dr. Biodun Ogunbo and Assistant Prof. M.Raji Mahmud; the team of orthopaedic surgeons, Dr. Felix Ogedengbe and Dr. Akinola; the intensivists, Dr. Simon Esangbedo; the personal physician to the President, Dr. Suhayb Sanusi; my personal physician, Dr. M. Kamal and the nurses have all ensured that he remains stable while receiv- ing treatment.

“Also many thanks to Dr. Jaf Momoh, CMD of National Hospital Abuja and his team for their continuous support.”

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, had in a statement said the President’s son had undergone a success- ful surgery and was in a stable state.

 

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

My son now stable, Aisha Buhari thanks Nigerians

— 7th January 2018

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Wife of the President, Mrs. Ai- sha Buhari has spoken for the first time since her son, Yusuf, had a motorbike accident that left him with a head injury and broken limb on December 26, 2017 at Gwarimpa, Abuja. Yusuf has been receiving treatment at Cedarcrest Hos- pital, located in Gudu…

  • Aiteo/CAF award : Amuneke thumbs up CAF 

    — 7th January 2018

    By George Aluo Former Super Eagles winger, Emmanuel Amuneke has given a pat on the back to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) over what he called “the better packaged” African footballer of the year award which took place Thursday in Accra, Ghana. Amuneke a winner of the award in 1994 told Sunday Sunsports after…

  • Ways to cope with harmattan season illnesses

    — 7th January 2018

    By Enyeribe Ejiogu ([email protected]) It is that time of the year, when the onset of the harmattan makes the weather inhospitable. Gusts of dry, cold winds blow huge volumes of dust into the air. At this time, it is not uncommon to see people wearing masks to protect their nostrils from inhaling dusty air. Other…

  • How I got global fame – Jemima Osunde, actress

    — 7th January 2018

    By Ikenna Obioha Popularly known as Laila, Edo State-born Jemima Osunde defies all odds as an undergraduate of Physiotherapy to successfully carve out a place for herself as an actor, with the love and support of her endearing parents. She recently sat down with Entertainer to talk about her relationship, impact on society, feminist perspective,…

  • 2019: furore over Mbaka’s bombshell on Buhari’s second term bid

    — 7th January 2018

    By Olakunle Olafioye Just as he predicted against the second term ambition of former President Goodluck Jonathan in the build up to the 2015 Presidential Election, fiery Catholic priest, Rev. Fr Ejike Mbaka, has warned his then anointed candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari against seeking reelection in 2019. Mbaka, who gave the warning during his new…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share