My security visit to Owerri 

My security visit to Owerri 

— 8th February 2018

Owerri the capital of lmo State recently acquired a new nomenclature as the “City of Sculpture,” which the governor so  revered.

I was in the state capital not specifically to see those  graven images but to observe the state of security of life and property of the people who unanimously voted for the man called Owelle Rochas Okorocha as their governor. Before his assumption of office, crime was not too pronounced in Imo, but, with the economic downturn in the country, the youths are finding it extremely difficult to survive today. Suddenly, the state became a beehive  and training ground for kidnappers of all grades and, out of their ingenuity, the state recorded the first high-profile and skilled kidnaper, the notorious Henry Chibueze, aka Vampire, who was able to coordinate kidnap activities even while  awaiting trial in prison in Owerri.
Despite the gains of former commissioner of police, now Assistant Inspector-General, Operations, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, Mr Taiwo Lakano, one would have thought that criminal elements would have retired to better  profitable  ventures in Imo. Not so. Instead, some of the youths in the  state prefer the fast lane to make money  rather than engage in other legitimate jobs to make a living.
Unknown to them, the new commissioner posted  to replace Lakano is more “dangerous.”
The Imo State Police Commissioner, Mr. Chris Okey Ezike, is a hard nut in crime fighting, with  decades of experience and deep understanding of investigation and operations.
Having headed the Inspector-General of Police Monitoring Unit, it is no wonder that he has been recording successes in the state, with the crackdown  and eventual arrest of more ruthless killers and kidnappers attesting to his abilities. These criminals who have no limit nor rules of engagement in their wicked activities, are not only ruthless and brutal, but unfit in every community. It is on record that they raped a female magistrate several times, and kidnapped children, politicians and traditional rulers without remorse.
A local analyst at a newsstand around the Rockview Hotel, while sharing his thoughts, said that these criminals  can even kidnap the governor, if they see the opportunity. My street security analyst pointed at the whistle-blowing policy adopted by the police commissioner, adding that it has advanced the relationship between members of the public and the security agencies in the state. The policy, according to him, has helped to nip almost all acts of kidnapping in the bud as aggrieved gang members now help in exposing other members. In every part of Owerri, the security alertness is very high and everyone is seen watching the back of his neighbour. This is very impressive, added to the fact that the state government  helps in providing for the security agencies. While in a public cab during my visit, three fellow passengers in the car gave this writer a suspicious look based on my white goatee. When I eventually asked the driver, why the suspicion of my person, he simply responded, “Oga, they taught you are one of them,” he meant Fulani herdsmen. However, as it is usual in all parts of the South East, Judases in police uniform and even men of the Federal Road safety Corps have increased public concern and disaffection about the activities of mobile policemen manning road checks inside and around the city. It was a very shameful sight as this writer watched a mobile police corporal and an FRSC personnel stretch out their hands to collect money from the motorist conveying us. Even when the FRSC official at Egwu Junction was accosted, he shamelessly asked this writer, “What is your business with what I am doing?”
When the bus conductor was questioned, he simply replied, “Oga, wetin you want make I do? This is our agreement with them.”
These bad eggs polluting the good works of the police must be aggressively tackled and stopped. Motorists who indulge in bribery under this shameful excuse should be prosecuted. If the government is serious about its fight against corruption, such currupt practices must be brought to a halt. The image this menace is creating for the police and the country leaves  much  to be desired. As a reporter in 1983, I was on the entourage of an Inspector-General of Police who went round the major streets of Lagos on a surprised check of the policemen at roadblocks. That was when policemen were barred from being in procession of  not more than  N5. The mobile police corporal I met at Egwu Junction had bulging pockets at the back and front right pocket.
While in Owerri, I noticed the tireless efforts of the commissioner and his men; yet, despite his sleepless nights at supervising his men, much still has to be done to end extortion by unscrupulous policemen on the road, policemen who have no shame and do not think that extorting money from motorists to feed their families will attract curses on them. When a police office does his job very well, Nigerians are  very appreciative and understand when to bless someone. After all, the entire state and the government singled out AIG Lakano and blessed him for his service to the people of Imo State. Also, I got wind of a planned celebration to publicly honour policemen who have distinguished themselves gallantly and are incorruptible. One hopes that the same gesture would be extended to corrupt policemen by publicly disgracing them. Interestingly, the crime rate in the state has drastically reduced and the effect is witnessed with the booming commerce and the usual Owerri highlife scene at every corner.

SECURITY  TIPS
•Ladies should remember to always zip up their handbags before entering a crowded area.
•Avoid vehicles with only one number plate.
•Don’t hand your children over to a driver that you don’t have his particulars, including passport.
•Ensure you have the details and full photograph of all your domestic servants and office messengers.

Uche Atuma

