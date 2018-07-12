The Sun News
Latest
12th July 2018 - My rendezvous in Moscow
12th July 2018 - Matters arising from Pogrom on the Plateau
12th July 2018 - Mike Okiro: The officer who saw it all
12th July 2018 - Dangote and the new corporate Nigeria?
12th July 2018 - Russian police arrest ’Croatia Spy’
12th July 2018 - Ideye considers summer offer from Turkey
12th July 2018 - Niger Delta leaders insist on restructuring
12th July 2018 - No more automatic ticket in APC – Oshiomhole
12th July 2018 - Ebola survivors suffer severe mental, neurological problems – Report
12th July 2018 - Court orders temporary forfeiture of N200m linked to military officers, firms
Home / Columns / My rendezvous in Moscow

My rendezvous in Moscow

— 12th July 2018

Frank Meke

LAGOS, ABUJA, DUBAI, MOSCOW.

Travelling long distances with different airlines is not new to me. I have done Taiwan through Dubai and Serbia through London but this outing to Russia through Abuja was hectic. Spent over six hours in Abuja to connect though not anybody’s making but trying to beat our poor airline connections to the game.

Hardnosed Moscow immigration

At the doorsteps of frequent travellers is the experience that each nation treats you the way they wish. At Moscow airport, our delegation had a delayed entrance into Moscow due to language barriers and as immigration officials insisted that we must have our fan identity card on our neck and not in our passport. Three hours’ wait after an 11-hour flight through Abuja via Dubai is not how we expected to be received. However, it gave us a bird’s eye view of what to encounter in Moscow, where anything English is on hold and the people trained not bother to learn to speak the language.

Gostinitsa Numera

That is the name of the hotel where my group lodged in Moscow. From the looks of the neighborhood, it was fairly an influential district named after Lenin. In fact, the district is known as Leninsky district. The hotel is an architectural masterpiece with an iconic football restaurant and conference centre under construction. The experiment caught the eagle eye of Otunba Segun Runsewe, the NCAC DG, who prayed to have such giant replica located in football-crazy Nigeria.

2 hours of darkness, 18 hours of light

At 10pm in Russia, the sun is still blazing, going down just for two hours between 12am and 2am. The rest of the day is daylight and it affected the pattern of rest of most visiting Nigerians in Moscow. As usual, we got used to it and, for me, I still did my midnight prayers with Nigerian time of 12 midnight which is about 2am in Moscow.

Where is KGB?

The dreaded Russian secret intelligence agency is one institution I would have loved to encounter. I am a keen follower of global intelligence services and the KGB remains a star tourism hunt. From the Moscow Airport to the hotel, the Red Square and the various open markets and restaurants, I was on a secret lookout for KGB agents, watching out for careful movements, friendly and penetrating eyes and cars following us around. No dice. No KGB, they can’t be seen with ordinary eyes.

The Red Square – heart of the Kremlin

This place is the most sought-after tourism spot in Moscow. Indeed, it is the melting pot for all nations, peoples and cultures. It husbands the biggest man-made fortress in the world, the Kremlin cathedrals, the famous Bell Tower of Ivan the Great and the Lenin mausoleum. Nobody can have a total feel of this iconic place in one day not even in three days. It was here CNN captured the NCAC cultural showing in Moscow.

The walk of my life in Moscow

I was once an active physical exercise buff and had jogged through snow in Madrid and unrelenting windstorms in London. Back home in Nigeria, careless driving and the very uncharted walkways and unfriendly city life made me withdraw for a while. In fact, I had many years of intrepid walk experiment through Nigeria’s many national protected areas, national parks. In Moscow, the Leninsky district, where we lodged, provided ambiance for evening stroll and I did enjoy such walks with Osa Amadi of Vanguard, Wale Olapade of Tribune and Charles Nwam of NCAC. I also had a walk to dinner with NCAC boss, Otunba Runsewe, but took a walk I never bargained for when I went on shopping hunt with friends and ran out of cash for taxi back to the hotel. Determined to get back and put my experience to task, I walked and walked to my hotel, more than 10 kilometres from the shopping mall. My legs nearly gave up but the years of experience of exercise came to bear, definitely lost some pounds and flesh, but well to the heart.

Otunba Runsewe runs away!

Nigeria’s ambassador to Moscow, Professor Steve Ugba, was so impressed with the proactive marketing of Nigeria’s cultural offerings by Otunba Runsewe, which he dubbed as the right mental approach
to networking Nigeria, particularly in Russia and Belarus Republic. Prof. Ugba, while testifying of the richness of Otunba Runsewe’s commitment and exemplary nationalistic passion, noted that Otunba Runsewe was gifted with ideas that sit with everybody and practicably put such efforts and ideas to work for the good of Nigeria. According Prof. Ugba, “Runsewe runs away” and comes up with strategies needed to market Nigeria beyond football.

Love Nigeria fever

At the Red Square, on the road, restaurants and walkways, Nigerians are mobbed for pictures by Russians, young and old. In fact, the young people here are in love with Nigerians and begged with open arms to have a selfie.

The love for Nigeria was not limited to Russians, football fans from all over the world, seek the company of Nigerians for a picture session and I had numerous requests and, to God be the glory, when Osa Amadi of Vanguard strayed out at a shopping mall, it was the picture he took with young Russian taxi operator that gave us a clue that he was in safe hands.

NCAC – Pride of Nigeria

National Council of Arts and Culture (NCAC) is the magic wand Nigeria needs to break into the international market of tourism ideas. They came prepared to do Nigeria proud with flags, branded pins, artifacts, brochures, mufflers and many marketing items, flooded and suffocated Moscow and left some for the embellishment of Nigeria

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

RESTRUCTURING

Niger Delta leaders insist on restructuring

— 12th July 2018

Emma Njoku Leaders of the Niger Delta have insisted on restructuring of Nigeria, as the only way forward to an enduring peace and security of life and property in the region and the country. They made the declaration in separate interviews with newsmen, yesterday, on the sidelines of a meeting between Niger Delta leaders and…

  • AUTOMATIC TICKET

    No more automatic ticket in APC – Oshiomhole

    — 12th July 2018

    Says party’ll sack PDP appointees in Buhari govt Romanus Ugwu, Abuja National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has warned that there will not be automatic ticket for any political aspirant on the platform of the party. Oshiomhole handed down the warning while inaugurating members of the non-National Working Committee members in Abuja,…

  • COURT

    Court orders temporary forfeiture of N200m linked to military officers, firms

    — 12th July 2018

    Lukman Olabiyi Justice Sule Hassan of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Wednesday, ordered that the sum of N200 million, allegedly fraudulently warehoused in some commercial banks by two military officers, and their three companies, should be temporary forfeited, pending the outcome of investigation on it. According to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC),…

  • GALADIMA

    APC: Galadima writes INEC

    — 12th July 2018

    Letter writing won’t help you, says ruling party Iheanacho Nwosu and Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC) Alhaji Buba Galadima, has asked the Indepenndent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to recognise the Adam Oshiomohle-led National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Galadima claimed in a signed letter to the INEC…

  • CUPP - WALKED OUT

    Why I walked out of CUPP – ANN chair

    — 12th July 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja National Chairman of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) Dr Jay Samuels, has opened up on why he walked out of a meeting of the Coalition for United Political Parties (CUPP). Dr. Samuels said he walked out when he realised the gathering was filled with those who misappropriated the country’s resources and…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share